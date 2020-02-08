The Highs of Kohli, Kaif, Unmukt & Shaw - Lookback at India's Previous Finals at U-19 World Cup

India will play Bangladesh in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday (February 9). It will be their seventh final in the Under-19 World Cup stage.
India have won the title a record four times, and have lost twice. Here's a look at their previous six finals.
2000: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets
India won their maiden Under-19 World Cup tournament in 2000, producing future stars Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif in the process.
Led by Kaif, India beat hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at SSC in Colombo. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 178 in 48.1 overs. Shalabh Srivastava was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 33 from nine overs.
India were steady in their chase, getting to the target in 40.4 overs courtesy contributions from the top order. Kaif made 18 while Yuvraj scored 27. The star of the game was Reetinder Singh Sodhi, who top scored for India with an unbeaten 39 while Niraj Patel remained 34 not out. Sodhi was the Man of the Match while Yuvraj was the Man of the Series.
2006: Pakistan beat India by 38 runs
India were back in Colombo six years later for another Under-19 World Cup final, but couldn't cross the line this time.
India bowled out Pakistan for only 109 in 41.1 overs. They'd have had hopes of victory, but Pakistan's bowlers struck back to skittle India out for only 71 in 18.5.
This was the batch that gave India Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. Chawla and Jadeja bagged seven wickets between them with the ball, but India's batsmen collapsed badly. They were at one stage 9 for 6 before Chawla scored 25*. Pacer Anwar Ali bagged five wickets for Pakistan. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the captain of Pakistan in the tournament.
2008: India beat South Africa by 12 runs (D/L)
The batch of Virat Kohli.
Two years after the disappointment against Pakistan, it was India's turn to win a low-scorer at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Batting first, India had posted only 159, all out in 45.4 overs. Kohli made only 19 while Tanmay Srivastava top scored with 46.
Set a revised target of 116 from 25 overs due to rain, South Africa managed only 103. Ajitesh Argal, Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul bagged two wickets each.
2012: India beat Australia by 6 wickets
Captain Unmukt Chand was the hero for India at Townsville on August 26, 2012 when he hit an unbeaten century to guide India to victory over Australia.
Chasing a tricky 226, India lost Prashant Chopra in the first over but Chand scored 111* off 130 balls, with seven fours and six sixes. B Aparajith (33) and Smit Patel (62*) made useful contributions. Chand and Patel shared an unbroken 130-run stand for the fifth wicket.
Earlier, pacer Sandeep Sharma picked up 4 for 54 to help restrict Australia to a par total.
2016: West Indies beat India by five wickets
Batting first in the final in Dhaka, India put up a disappointing batting performance scoring only 145 all out in 45.1 overs. Only Sarfaraz Khan (51) put up a fight while captain Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant all failed.
West Indies had a few wobbles on the way but Keacy Carty (52*) and Keemo Paul (40*) took them home.
2018: India beat Australia by 8 wickets
India and Australia met in the final once again, six years later. The result was the same as India got their record fourth title, beating Australia by 8 wickets at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga.
A combined bowling effort by India saw Australia being bowled out for only 216 in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy bagged two wickets each.
In reply, Manjot Kalra led India's chase with an unbeaten 101. Prithvi Shaw (29), Shubman Gill (31) and Harvik Desai (47*) made useful contributions too.
