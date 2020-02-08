Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN NZ, 3 ODI SERIES, 2020 2nd ODI, Eden Park, Auckland, 08 February, 2020

1ST INN

New Zealand *

257/8 (48.3)

New Zealand
v/s
India
India

Toss won by India (decided to field)
Live

BAN IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2020 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 07 - 11 Feb, 2020

1ST INN

Bangladesh

233 (82.5)

Bangladesh
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan*

27/1 (7.2)

Pakistan trail by 206 runs

1st Test: BAN VS PAK

live
BAN BAN
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

07 Feb, 202010:30 IST

2nd ODI: NZ VS IND

live
NZ NZ
IND IND

Auckland

08 Feb, 202007:30 IST

3rd ODI: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Mount Maunganui

11 Feb, 202007:30 IST

1st Test: NZ VS IND

upcoming
NZ NZ
IND IND

Wellington BR

21 Feb, 202004:00 IST

The Highs of Kohli, Kaif, Unmukt & Shaw - Lookback at India's Previous Finals at U-19 World Cup

India have won the title a record four times, and have lost twice. Here's a look at their previous six finals.

Cricketnext Staff |February 8, 2020, 8:58 AM IST
The Highs of Kohli, Kaif, Unmukt & Shaw - Lookback at India's Previous Finals at U-19 World Cup

India will play Bangladesh in the final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup 2020 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom on Sunday (February 9). It will be their seventh final in the Under-19 World Cup stage.

India have won the title a record four times, and have lost twice. Here's a look at their previous six finals.

2000: India beat Sri Lanka by six wickets

India won their maiden Under-19 World Cup tournament in 2000, producing future stars Yuvraj Singh and Mohammad Kaif in the process.

Led by Kaif, India beat hosts Sri Lanka by six wickets in the final at SSC in Colombo. Batting first, Sri Lanka were bowled out for only 178 in 48.1 overs. Shalabh Srivastava was the pick of the bowlers with 3 for 33 from nine overs.

India were steady in their chase, getting to the target in 40.4 overs courtesy contributions from the top order. Kaif made 18 while Yuvraj scored 27. The star of the game was Reetinder Singh Sodhi, who top scored for India with an unbeaten 39 while Niraj Patel remained 34 not out. Sodhi was the Man of the Match while Yuvraj was the Man of the Series.

2006: Pakistan beat India by 38 runs

India were back in Colombo six years later for another Under-19 World Cup final, but couldn't cross the line this time.

India bowled out Pakistan for only 109 in 41.1 overs. They'd have had hopes of victory, but Pakistan's bowlers struck back to skittle India out for only 71 in 18.5.

This was the batch that gave India Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. Chawla and Jadeja bagged seven wickets between them with the ball, but India's batsmen collapsed badly. They were at one stage 9 for 6 before Chawla scored 25*. Pacer Anwar Ali bagged five wickets for Pakistan. Sarfaraz Ahmed was the captain of Pakistan in the tournament.

2008: India beat South Africa by 12 runs (D/L)

KohliU19

The batch of Virat Kohli.

Two years after the disappointment against Pakistan, it was India's turn to win a low-scorer at Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia. Batting first, India had posted only 159, all out in 45.4 overs. Kohli made only 19 while Tanmay Srivastava top scored with 46.

Set a revised target of 116 from 25 overs due to rain, South Africa managed only 103. Ajitesh Argal, Jadeja and Siddarth Kaul bagged two wickets each.

2012: India beat Australia by 6 wickets

Photo Credit: Getty Images Photo Credit: Getty Images

Captain Unmukt Chand was the hero for India at Townsville on August 26, 2012 when he hit an unbeaten century to guide India to victory over Australia.

Chasing a tricky 226, India lost Prashant Chopra in the first over but Chand scored 111* off 130 balls, with seven fours and six sixes. B Aparajith (33) and Smit Patel (62*) made useful contributions. Chand and Patel shared an unbroken 130-run stand for the fifth wicket.

Earlier, pacer Sandeep Sharma picked up 4 for 54 to help restrict Australia to a par total.

2016: West Indies beat India by five wickets

westindiesu-19

Batting first in the final in Dhaka, India put up a disappointing batting performance scoring only 145 all out in 45.1 overs. Only Sarfaraz Khan (51) put up a fight while captain Ishan Kishan and Rishabh Pant all failed.

West Indies had a few wobbles on the way but Keacy Carty (52*) and Keemo Paul (40*) took them home.

2018: India beat Australia by 8 wickets

India Under 19 Trophy_Twitter

India and Australia met in the final once again, six years later. The result was the same as India got their record fourth title, beating Australia by 8 wickets at Mount Maunganui in Tauranga.

A combined bowling effort by India saw Australia being bowled out for only 216 in 47.2 overs. Ishan Porel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Shiva Singh and Anukul Roy bagged two wickets each.

In reply, Manjot Kalra led India's chase with an unbeaten 101. Prithvi Shaw (29), Shubman Gill (31) and Harvik Desai (47*) made useful contributions too.

ICC Under-19 World Cupicc under-19 world cup 2020India Under-19Kamlesh NagarkotiMohammad Kaifprithvi shawShubman GillUnmukt Chandvirat kohliyuvraj singh

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Tue, 11 Feb, 2020

IND v NZ
Mount Maunganui

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Fri, 21 February, 2020

IND v NZ
Wellington BR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
