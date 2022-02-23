The Hundred 2022: Chris Cooke Responds With Hilarious Post After Birmingham Phoenix Drops Him in First Draft

The second edition of the England Cricket Board’s (ECB) The Hundred is all set to see a host of domestic and international stars who have been retained for the 2022 competition. Ahead of the new season, The Hundred – men’s and women’s teams confirmed its list of players and the remaining spots that are left to fill. While several cricketers were retained by their respective teams, the rest are due to be filled in the draft on March 30.

Meanwhile, Glamorgan wicketkeeper-batter Chris Cooke claims he only discovered his omission from Birmingham Phoenix’s squad for the second season of The Hundred through social media. The teams released their retained lists on Tuesday, with the men’s squads allowed to keep 10 players who either featured in the inaugural edition of the tournament last year or had to pull out due to travel restrictions or injury.

Cooke played for the Phoenix in last year’s competition, but he didn’t feature in the 10-strong list of players they announced on Tuesday. The 35-year-old took to Twitter and in response to a tweet from Sky Sports announcing the retained players, Cooke wrote, “Nice to find out via Twitter." His tweet was accompanied by three laughing emojis and a thumbs up.

Advertisement

Nice to find out via twitter — Chris Cooke (@Cooky_24) February 22, 2022

While Cooke played it down in good spirit, a total of 42 players are waiting to be picked in the March draft for The Hundred tournament. Out of the 42 cricketers, 17 will be overseas players, whereas 25 will be domestic.

BREAKING: The retained players have been announced for #TheHundred 2022! Who are you most excited to see play this summer?! ☀ — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) February 22, 2022

However, both men’s and women’s teams will be able to sign a fourth overseas player in a wildcard draft in June, but they can only field three overseas players in a starting XI when the tournament begins. The draft will be conducted in reverse order of the 2021 finishing positions, which means London Spirit will have the first pick of the draft. Birmingham Phoenix topped the group stage before losing to Southern Brave in the summit clash.

The latest draft has so far seen the retention of Australia T20 World Cup winners Glenn Maxwell (London Spirit) and Marcus Stoinis (Southern Brave). They were retained after having to withdraw from last year’s inaugural edition. Meanwhile, England men’s Test players on a central contract, including skipper Joe Root (Trent Rockets) and Ben Stokes (Northern Superchargers) have all been retained.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here