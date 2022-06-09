CricketNext

1-MIN READ

The Hundred 2022: Overseas Drafts Out; Deepti Sharma Picked for Birmingham Phoenix

Cricketnext Staff

The upcoming edition of The Hundred will see India’s Deepti Sharma turning up for Birmingham Phoenix while South Africa’s Imran Tahir was also drafted on men’s side. The likes of Sharma, Suzie Bates, Mohmmad Hasnain and Elyse Villani were a few of the names which made headlines as Overseas Wildcard Draft ahead of this summer’s edition of The Hundred.

Furthermore, Bates and Hasnain, who is now cleared to bowl in international cricket again, will be playing Oval Invincibles. Villani went to Tret Rockets, with Daniel Sams being their men’s pick.

TeamWomen’sMen’s
Birmingham PhoenixDeepti Sharma (India)Imran Tahir (South Africa)
London SpiritJess Kerr (New Zealand)Ben McDermott (Australia)
Manchester OriginalsLea Tahuhu (New Zealand)Ashton Turner (Australia)
Northern SuperchargersHeather Graham (Australia)David Wiese (Namibia)
Oval InvinciblesSuzie Bates (New Zealand)Mohmmad Hasnain (Pakistan)
Southern BraveMolly Strano (Australia)Finn Allen (New Zealand)
Trent RocketsElyse Villani (Australia)Daniel Sams (Australia)
Welsh FireNicola Carey (Australia)Noor Ahmad (Afghanistan)

“For the first time in any cricketing competition, women’s players are being drafted along with the men as The Hundred takes another step towards providing an equal platform for women’s and men’s cricket,” the England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a release.

While the women’s sides will have to be finalized by June 30, men’s squads have a deadline till July 7.

“It is brilliant news to welcome 16 more international stars to The Hundred. Players from seven countries have been selected and it’s great to welcome the likes of Mohammad Hasnain, Deepti Sharma and Suzie Bates to The Hundred this year. This continues to take the quality of cricket to another level and we can’t wait for a second summer of incredible sporting action,” said Sanjay Patel, Managing Director of The Hundred.

first published:June 09, 2022, 18:19 IST