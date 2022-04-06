The Hundred 2022: Squads of All Women’s Teams After the Draft

The Hundred 2022 Women’s draft was held on Tuesday, April 5, and it featured several frontline players like Alyssa Healy, Smriti Mandhana, and Jemimah Rodrigues among others making a mark for their respective franchises.

IPL FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP

The draft will also have some renowned overseas talents, centrally contracted England players, and many emerging county cricketers from the country.

Here are the latest women’s squads after the Hundred Draft 2022:

Birmingham Phoenix: Amy Jones, Sophie Devine (Overseas), Elysse Perry (Overseas), Sophie Molineux (Overseas), Georgia Elwiss, Kristie Gordon, Issy Wong, Eve Jones, Emily Arlott, Gwen Davies, Abtaha Maqsood, Ria Fackrell, Phoebe Franklin, Sterre Kalis

London Spirit: Heather Knight, Beth Mooney (Overseas), Amelia Kerr (Overseas), Megan Schutt (Overseas), Freya Davies, Sophie Luff, Charlie Dean, Danielle Gibson, Amara Carr, Naomi Dattani, Grace Scrivens, Alice Monaghan

Manchester Originals: Sophie Ecclestone, Lizelee Lee (Overseas), Kate Cross, Deandra Dottin (Overseas), Emma Lamb, Amy Satterthwaite (Overseas), Ellie Threekled, Cordelia Griffith, Hannah Jones, Ami Campbell, Georgie Boyce, Phoebe Graham, Laura Jackson, Grace Potts

Advertisement

Northern Superchargers: Jemimah Rodrigues (Overseas), Alyssa Healy (Overseas), Laura Wolvardtt (Overseas), Jenny Gunn, Linsey Smith, Alice Davidson-Richards, Hollie Armitage, Beth Langston, Katie Levick, Bess Heath, Kalea Moore, Lizz Russell, Lucy Higham

Oval Invincibles: Dan van Niekerk (Overseas), Marizanne Kapp (Overseas), Tash Farrant, Shabnam Ismail (Overseas), Maddy Villiers, Lauden Winfield-Hill, Alice Capsey, Aylish Cranstone, Danielle Gregory, Grace Gibbs, Emily Windsor, Eva Gray, Kira Chathli, Emma Jones

Southern Brave: Danny Wyatt, Smriti Mandhana (Overseas), Sophia Dunkley, Anya Shrubsole, Amanda Jade-Wellington, Tahila McGrath, Maia Bouchier, Lauren Bell, Carla Rudd, Georgia Adams, Tara Norris, Jo Gardner, Paige Schofield, Freya Kemp, Ella McCaughan

Trent Rockets: Nat Sciver, Meg Lanning (Overseas), Katherine Brunt, Mignon Dupreez (Overseas), Sarah Glenn, Bryony Smith, Kathreyn Bryce, Alana King (Overseas), Abbey Freeborn, Mary Kelly, Sophie Munro, Alexa Stonehouse, Georgia Davis

Welsh Fire: Tammy Beaumont, Rachael Haynes (Overseas), Annabel Sutherland (overseas), Fran Wilson, Katie George, Hayley Mathews (Overseas), Alex Heartley, Claire Nicholas, Fi Morris, Georgia Hennessy, Alex Griffiths, Sarah Bryce, Hannah Baker, Lauren Filer, Nicole Harvey

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here