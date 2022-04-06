The Hundred Draft: Manchester Sign Andre Russell; Wanindu Hasaranga, Kieron Pollard to Join London Spirit

Manchester Originals signed three high-profile all-rounders — West Indian Andre Russell, Sri Lankan Wanindu Hasaranga and Australian Sean Abbott in the men’s category of the Hundred draft on Tuesday.

On the other hand, London Spirits signed Kieron Pollard after their attempt to sign Sunil Narine failed owing to the Right to Match card used by Oval Invincibles. However, Pollard won’t be available for a part of the season due to his commitments in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL).

Spirits’ other signings include Liam Dawson, Australian international Riley Meredith and Jordan Thompson.

Meanwhile, Colin Munro moved base from Originals to Trent Rockets, where he will be joined by the English duo of Tom Kohler-Cadmore and Ian Cockbain. Oval Invincibles picked Rilee Rossouw and Australian batter Hilton Cartwright after using their RTM for Narine to beef up their strong domestic batting line-up, a Cricbuzz report said.

Welsh Fire picked three big overseas players — Australia’s Adam Zampa, South Africa’s David Miller and Pakistan’s Naseem Shah in addition to some strong domestic cricketers in the form of Joe Clarke and Tom Banton.

Birmingham Phoenix invested their faith in Matthew Wade and Olly Stone, while Southern Brave have picked Quinton de Kock.

Men’s signings:

London Spirit: Kieron Pollard, Liam Dawson, Riley Meredith, Jordan Thompson, Daniel Bell Drummond, Chris Wood

Welsh Fire: Joe Clarke, Tom Banton, Adam Zampa, David Miller, Naseem Shah, Sam Hain, Jacob Bethell

Manchester Originals: Andre Russell, Laurie Evans, Wanindu Hasaranga, Daniel Worrall, Sean Abbott

Northern Superchargers: Dwayne Bravo, Wahab Riaz, Adam Hose, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Luke Wright

Oval Invincibles: Sunil Narine, Rilee Rossouw, Danny Briggs, Hilton Cartwright, Matt Milnes, Jack Leaning

Trent Rockets: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Colin Munro, Ian Cockbain, Luke Fletcher

Birmingham Phoenix: Matthew Wade, Olly Stone, Kane Richardson, Matthew Fisher, Graeme Van Buuren

Southern Brave: Quinton de Kock, Rehan Ahmed, Joe Weatherley, Dan Moriarty

