The Hundred: Fan Completes Liam Livingstone's Supeb Catch, Then Takes a Tumble; Watch

Other than Liam Livingstone’s explosive performance in the Birmingham Phoenix vs Northern Superchargers final league match of The Hundred Men’s tournament, a fan’s outrageous falling catch off a mighty Livingstone six during the clash at Headingley has gone viral.

On Wednesday, England’s limited-overs specialist batsman Livingstone wreaked havoc in the penultimate group stage game against the Superchargers. The 28-year-old- took the opposition’s bowling attack to the cleaners with an unbeaten 92 coming off 40 deliveries. His majestic knock peppered with 10 towering sixes and three boundaries, helped the Phoenix chase down the total easily and also book a spot in the final.

Apart from a brutal batting display by the Phoenix skipper, another moment which entertained the crowd at Headingley was a fan’s sensational catch in the stands. There have been some admirable crowd catches taken during the tournament so far, but this grab taken off one of Livingstone’s sixes takes the cake. Among the 10 maximums, Livingstone launched one of Adil Rashid’s deliveries into the stands of the mid-wicket region. One lucky fan seated in the top-tier managed to cling onto the ball while tumbling over the row of seats in front. Once he got back to his feet the fan celebrated his tumbling feat as the crowd gave a loud cheer to him.

Check it out here:

Great night of entertainment again in #TheHundredOnly thing better than all of Liam Livingstone’s sixes have been the crowd catches at Headingley. Catch of the night here 👇🏻 pic.twitter.com/6oTte47nxp — Tom Hyland (@TomHyland4) August 17, 2021

Earlier in the match the Superchargers got off to a brilliant start in their innings, with Chris Lynn and Tom Kohler-Cadmore sharing a 95-run stand off just 54 balls. But once the partnership was broken, no other Superchargers batter made more than 11-12 runs, courtesy of some superb bowling which halted their progress at 143/8. Before lighting up the venue with the bat, Livingstone picked up three massive wickets leaking just 25 runs from his quota of 20 deliveries.

In response, Phoenix needed to win or tie the result to guarantee they would finish top of the group stage and automatically qualify for the final at Lord’s on Saturday. Opener Will Smeed returned with a golden duck, Livingstone then took centre stage with the bat and ensured his side crossed the line with 26-balls to spare. The skipper smoked the fastest fifty of the competition (to date), off only 20 balls, to break the back of the chase inside the Powerplay. The all-rounder’s unbeaten 92 from 40 balls equalled Jemimah Rodrigues (Superchargers women’s) record for individual score in competition to date. Other than Livingstone, Finn Allen played a knock of 42 runs for the Phoenix to win by eight wickets and top the table to seal a place in the final.

