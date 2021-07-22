The Hundred: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

The Hundred is scheduled between July 22 and August 21. This is a unique tournament wherein each side will bowl 100 balls in one innings and the match will last for two and a half hours. At a time,one bowler can deliver either 5 or 10 balls consecutively and at maximum, one bowler can deliver 20 balls in a game. The batsman will have to change sides after 10 balls. Both the sides will get a 25ball power play start.
Here is a look at the list of teams and their squads:
Birmingham Phoenix
Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (captain), Pat Brown, Chris Benjamin, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington
London Spirit
Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (captain), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal
Manchester Originals
Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen, Dan Douthwaite, Calvin Harrison
Northern Superchargers
Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine
Oval Invincibles
Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox
Southern Brave
Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme
Trent Rockets
Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange
Welsh Fire
Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham (first three games), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy
Which TV channel in India will broadcast the Hundred tournament?
The tournament will not be broadcast in India.
Where can I watch the Hundred tournament online in India?
Cricket lovers can watch the match on the Fancode app and website.
Schedule:
July 22:Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals
July 23: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit
July 24:Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave
July 24: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire
July 25: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles
July 25: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix
July 26: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers
July 27: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave
July 28: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers
July 29: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets
July 30: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix
July 31: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals
July 31: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles
August 1: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets
August 1:London Spirit vs Southern Brave
August 2:Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire
August 3:London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers
August 4:Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles
August 5: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave
August 6:Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets
August 7:Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers
August 8: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets
August 9: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire
August 10: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit
August 11: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire
August 12: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals
August 13: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix
August 14: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit
August 15: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals
August 16: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles
August 17: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix
August 18:Welsh Fire vs London Spirit
August 20: The Hundred Eliminator
August 21: The Hundred 2021 Final match
