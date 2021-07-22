The Hundred: Full Schedule, Squads, Live Streaming And All You Need to Know

The Hundred is scheduled between July 22 and August 21. This is a unique tournament wherein each side will bowl 100 balls in one innings and the match will last for two and a half hours. At a time,one bowler can deliver either 5 or 10 balls consecutively and at maximum, one bowler can deliver 20 balls in a game. The batsman will have to change sides after 10 balls. Both the sides will get a 25ball power play start.

Here is a look at the list of teams and their squads:

Birmingham Phoenix

Chris Woakes, Dom Sibley, Moeen Ali (captain), Pat Brown, Chris Benjamin, Tom Helm, Benny Howell, Chris Cooke, Liam Livingstone, Tom Abell, Daniel Bell-Drummond, Miles Hammond, Adam Milne, Imran Tahir, Finn Allen, Will Smeed, Dillon Pennington

London Spirit

Zak Crawley, Dan Lawrence, Eoin Morgan (captain), Mohammad Amir, Jade Dernbach, Mohammad Nabi, Luis Reece, Adam Rossington, Mason Crane, Joe Denly, Josh Inglis, Roelof Van Der Merwe, Ravi Bopara, Chris Wood, Blake Cullen, Brad Wheal

Manchester Originals

Jos Buttler, Joe Clarke, Phil Salt, Matt Parkinson, Lockie Ferguson, Tom Lammonby, Steven Finn, Colin Ackermann, Tom Hartley, Carlos Brathwaite, Colin Munro, Ollie Robinson, Sam Hain, Fred Klaassen, Dan Douthwaite, Calvin Harrison

Northern Superchargers

Ben Stokes, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Adam Lyth, Brydon Carse, Chris Lynn, John Simpson, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matthew Potts, Matthew Fisher, Harry Brook, Callum Parkinson, Faf du Plessis, Jordan Thompson, Ben Raine

Oval Invincibles

Sam Curran, Rory Burns, Tom Curran, Reece Topley, Alex Blake, Sunil Narine, Jason Roy, Nathan Sowter, Sam Billings, Laurie Evans, Will Jacks, Tabraiz Shamsi, Saqib Mahmood, Colin Ingram, Brandon Glover, Jordan Clark, Jordan Cox

Southern Brave

Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson, George Garton, Chris Jordan, Tymal Mills, Delray Rawlins, James Vince, Alex Davies, Max Waller, Craig Overton, Ross Whiteley, Danny Briggs, Devon Conway, Quinton de Kock, Jake Lintott, Colin de Grandhomme

Trent Rockets

Joe Root, Rashid Khan, Alex Hales, Matt Carter, Dawid Malan, Tom Moores, Steven Mullaney, Ben Cox, Lewis Gregory, D’Arcy Short, Luke Wood, Luke Wright, Samit Patel, Timm van der Gugten, Sam Cook, Marchant de Lange

Welsh Fire

Ollie Pope, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Ben Duckett, Qais Ahmad, Ryan Higgins, David Payne, Liam Plunkett, Jake Ball, Iain Cockbain, Josh Cobb, Matt Critchley, David Lloyd, Jimmy Neesham (first three games), Glenn Phillips, Leus du Plooy

Which TV channel in India will broadcast the Hundred tournament?

The tournament will not be broadcast in India.

Where can I watch the Hundred tournament online in India?

Cricket lovers can watch the match on the Fancode app and website.

Schedule:

July 22:Oval Invincibles vs Manchester Originals

July 23: Birmingham Phoenix vs London Spirit

July 24:Trent Rockets vs Southern Brave

July 24: Northern Superchargers vs Welsh Fire

July 25: London Spirit vs Oval Invincibles

July 25: Manchester Originals vs Birmingham Phoenix

July 26: Trent Rockets vs Northern Superchargers

July 27: Welsh Fire vs Southern Brave

July 28: Manchester Originals vs Northern Superchargers

July 29: London Spirit vs Trent Rockets

July 30: Southern Brave vs Birmingham Phoenix

July 31: Welsh Fire vs Manchester Originals

July 31: Northern Superchargers vs Oval Invincibles

August 1: Birmingham Phoenix vs Trent Rockets

August 1:London Spirit vs Southern Brave

August 2:Oval Invincibles vs Welsh Fire

August 3:London Spirit vs Northern Superchargers

August 4:Birmingham Phoenix vs Oval Invincibles

August 5: Manchester Originals vs Southern Brave

August 6:Welsh Fire vs Trent Rockets

August 7:Southern Brave vs Northern Superchargers

August 8: Oval Invincibles vs Trent Rockets

August 9: Birmingham Phoenix vs Welsh Fire

August 10: Manchester Originals vs London Spirit

August 11: Southern Brave vs Welsh Fire

August 12: Northern Superchargers vs Manchester Originals

August 13: Trent Rockets vs Birmingham Phoenix

August 14: Oval Invincibles vs London Spirit

August 15: Trent Rockets vs Manchester Originals

August 16: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles

August 17: Northern Superchargers vs Birmingham Phoenix

August 18:Welsh Fire vs London Spirit

August 20: The Hundred Eliminator

August 21: The Hundred 2021 Final match

