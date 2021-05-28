- 3rd ODI - 28 May, 2021Match Ended286/6(50.0) RR 5.72
SL
BAN189/10(42.3) RR 4.45
Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 97 runs
- 2nd ODI - 25 May, 2021Match Ended246/10(48.1) RR 5.11
BAN
SL141/9(40.0) RR 3.53
Bangladesh beat Sri Lanka by 103 runs (D/L method)
The Hundred---Here's All You Need to Know
The 100-ball tournament will feature a total of eight teams based in seven different cities with two teams from London.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: May 28, 2021, 9:01 PM IST
After being delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, ECB’s The Hundred cricket tournament will finally be launched on July 21 this year. After the success of the T20 format of cricket, the ECB has come forth with this exciting new format which is fast-paced and more entertaining. It is a tournament that will follow a 100 ball route.
The 100-ball tournament will feature a total of eight teams based in seven different cities with two teams from London. These teams are, Oval Invincibles from London, Welsh Fire from Cardiff, London Spirit from Lords, London, Manchester Originals from Old Trafford, Manchester, Northern Superchargers from Leeds and Southern Brave from Southampton. Trent Rockets will represent Northampton, while Birmingham Phoenix will present Birmingham in the tournament. The teams will comprise both men’s and women’s squads with each having 15 players. As per rules, only three overseas cricketers are allowed to be a part of one team each.
Rules and regulations:
As the per the website of The Hundred, each inning will comprise of 100 balls only. One over will feature a spell of 10 balls with one bowler either bowling five or 10 consecutive balls. The decision to employ one or two bowlers in one over lies with the caption. After every 10 deliveries, the bowling ends will change. One bowler is allowed to deliver a maximum of 20 balls in a match. Apart from these, the bowling side can exercise a strategic timeout of up to two and a half minutes anytime between the match. The coach will be allowed to discuss the tactics with players on the field during the timeout.
In the tournament, a team will get a chance to lock horns with each of the seven other once, plus one extra match before the top three progress to the Finals. In the finals, the teams at the second and third position on the score tally will fight the top contender.
The tournament will head start with a women’s match between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at the Oval on Wednesday, July 21. The tournament will run until August 15.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|2914
|121
|2
|New Zealand
|2166
|120
|3
|England
|3493
|109
|4
|Australia
|1844
|108
|5
|Pakistan
|2247
|94
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|2054
|121
|2
|Australia
|2945
|118
|3
|India
|3344
|115
|4
|England
|3100
|115
|5
|South Africa
|2137
|107
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6088
|277
|2
|India
|6811
|272
|3
|New Zealand
|6048
|263
|4
|Pakistan
|7818
|261
|5
|Australia
|5930
|258
|FULL Ranking