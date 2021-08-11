The Hundred: Here’s Why Jemima Rodrigues Says ‘People in India Will Kill Me’

India’s Jemima Rodrigues has been in stellar form in The Hundred Women’s Competition. She has scored 241 runs in 5 matches while playing for the Northern Superchargers team and currently, is the top-scorer in the tournament.

After sparkling on the field, Jemima Rodrigues also made her commentary debut at The Hundred on Tuesday. She was seen doing commentary during the match between Manchester Originals and London Spirit teams during which a number of interesting questions were asked to her.

She was asked a question about her favorite wicketkeeper? Responding to this, Jemima named former Australia wicketkeeper Adam Gilchrist, but soon she changed her answer and took the name of MS Dhoni, albeit with a giggle.

Jemima said, “My favorite wicketkeeper is Adam Gilchrist. Excuse me MS Dhoni too. People will kill me in India.”

When MS Dhoni was starting his international career, he too had named Adam Gilchrist as his biggest idol and role model and he had said that he took inspiration from the way the former Australia cricketer revolutionised the game for wicket-keepers.

Jemimah is the only batter to have scored more than 200 runs in The Hundred. Her batting average is more than 60 and she has scored 3 half-centuries so far in the tournament.

Apart from Jemima, Shafali Verma, who is also playing for Birmingham Phoenix, has been in superb form and scored 147 runs in 6 innings at an average of 29.40.

India’s T20I captain Harmanpreet Kaur is playing for Manchester Originals where she has scored 104 runs in 3 matches at an average of 52.

