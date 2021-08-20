The Hundred: Know Everything About the Eliminators

The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) much-talked about 100-ball cricket competition, has entered its last leg. The action-packed competition with eight women’s and men’s teams from major cities across England and Wales battled it out over five weeks, with top teams reaching the Eliminators match tonight at Kennington Oval in London.

Here’s everything you need to know on the Eliminators:

Women’s Eliminator

Start time: Tonight, August 20, 7:30 pm

Teams: Oval Invincibles vs Birmingham Phoenix

Birmingham Phoenix made a poor start at the initial stage of the tournament spending the majority of the tournament in the bottom half of the points table but the Birmingham Phoenix team captained by Amy Jones, has led this side to an impressive comeback having managed to win their last three games and qualified for the Eliminator. The Oval Invincibles have had a troubled season, with two of their three South African overseas players Marizanne Kapp and Shabnim Ismail facing injuries, but their top-tier bowling attack has led the way for them and their domestic players have stood up at important moments. The winning team will face Southern Brave in the finals on Saturday, August 21.

Top players to watch out for:

For the Birmingham Phoenix, Evelyn Jones and Amy Jones have been their star batters, whereas the main focus will be on Kirstie Gordon, their leading wicket-taker.

The seventeen-year-old Alice Capsey had an amazing season having impressed with both bat and ball for Invincibles. She is their third-highest run-scorer and second-highest wicket-taker, striking the ball powerfully over the covers and firing in flat off breaks to good effect. The return of Shabnim Ismail and Marizanne Kapp to the playing eleven should give The Oval Invincibles a lot of confidence. Captain Dane van Niekerk has been an exceptional batter for the Invincibles throughout the tournament.

Men’s Eliminator

Start time: Tonight, August 20, 11:00 pm

Teams: Southern Brave vs Trent Rockets

Trent Rockets, who had a strong start to their campaign with three consecutive wins, will face the Southern Brave in the Eliminator. Souther Brave, in comparison, started their season with two consecutive losses but managed to take 6 points in their last three matches towards the end season and finish 2nd in the table. The two teams will face each other in the Eliminator round which will decide which team will face Birmingham Phoenix in the finals of The Hundred on Saturday, August 21.

Top players to watch out for

The array of talent the Trent Rockets bowling line-up has to offer, it can be difficult to stand out. Despite that, star bowler Rashid Khan, who is considered the best T20 bowler in the world, has been dominating The Hundred. Rashid Khan entered this competition with eight wickets in his first four outings in Rockets yellow.

Southern Brave all rounder Quinton De Kock incredibly powerful striker of a ball with 189 runs at a strike rate of 178, he has struck 20 fours and 7 sixes this season along with James Vince has also made 180 runs at a strike rate of 126; both players will be a menace to the Trent Rockets bowlers. One of the key factors for the Southern Brave’s impressive run of form has been the success of JB Lintott who has picked up 10 wickets while bowling at an average of 15 and an economy rate of 7.39.

Where to watch the Eliminators LIVE in India?

In India, FanCode has bagged exclusive 4-year broadcast rights for The Hundred and all the firsts and milestones from the inaugural season can be witnessed LIVE on the FanCodeApp and www.fancode.com.

Live-stream The Hundred exclusively on FanCode: iOS | Android | www.fancode.com

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here