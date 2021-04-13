The Hundred Likely to Switch 'Wickets' to 'Outs' to Make the Game Viewer-friendly

In an attempt to make The Hundred easier to understand to the newcomers, the England and Wales Cricket Board and the organisers have decided to do away with the term ‘wickets’ in favour of ‘outs’.

Runs, balls and outs are set to be the key terms with numbers counting up when the first team bats and counting down when the second team chases. This means, instead of 150 runs for five wickets from 12 overs, the new teams could be 150 runs with five outs from 60 balls with scoreboards reflecting more simplified details for fans to follow.

With the tournament just 99 days away, the organisers are shapeshifting based on market research to try and appeal to a new audience with stripped-down references and less jargon for people to grapple with.

The decision to tinker with the pre-existing rules will surely raise some eyebrows, especially those who are sticklers for classic terminology and language, but ECB decision-makers and broadcasters insist it is designed to break down barriers for those who will be trying the game for the first time.

A spokesperson for The Hundred said: “The Hundred is designed to make cricket accessible to everyone, and research shows that the language of the game can sometimes be a barrier.

“Along with our broadcast partners, we want The Hundred to open cricket up to more people, as well as entertaining existing fans, so we’re discussing the clearest ways of explaining the game, but nothing’s been finalised,” as quoted by The Mirror.

The fact is though that ‘outs’ will not be as relevant in this form of the game as they are in longer games because sides will rarely be bowled out and often the biggest benefit of an ‘out’ will be the lack of runs scored from it.

Team wins and losses will be the focus rather than personal landmarks and details such as the fifties and hundreds, and catchers and wicket-takers may even be removed from the most straightforward of scorecards.

The desire to make the game as simple as possible to understand is a fair one, even though some will inevitably refer to it as dumbing down, and there was yet more opposition from existing fans to this plan on social media.

Recently, Kolkata Knight Riders’ former captain Dinesh Karthik was announced as part of Sky Sports’ star-studded commentary lineup for The Hundred. The tournament, which will be played in a new 100-ball format, will start with a women’s game between Oval Invincibles and Manchester Originals at The Kia Oval on Wednesday, July 21.

