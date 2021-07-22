The Hundred: New Cricket Rules in Tournament Explained

The wait to witness the all-new format of cricket comes to an end tonight. England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) 100-ball cricket competition ‘The Hundred’ has eight women’s and men’s teams from major cities across England and Wales to play 68 matches over five weeks.

The inaugural season begins with Oval Invincibles Women playing against Manchester Originals Women tonight at 11PM IST, and Oval Invincibles Men playing against Manchester Originals Men tomorrow at 11PM IST. In India, FanCode has bagged exclusive 4-year broadcast rights for The Hundred. Catch all the action unfold from the inaugural season LIVE on the and.

While it’s interesting to see some of the biggest star players like Rashid Khan, Joe Root, Ben Stokes, Quinton de Kock, Faf du Plessis, Sunil Narine, Moeen Ali, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma participating in the competition, it would be even more interesting to see how they adapt and perform in a 100-ball format with all new rules. Here are some of the top rule changes in the new format.

NEW FORMAT, NEW RULES

Rule 1- 100-ball Cricket

Each innings goes on for a maximum of 100 balls.

Rule 2 - Toss with a twist

The toss does not have to take place in the middle!

Rule 3 - Overs Fives

The umpire will call ‘Five’ after a bowler delivers five balls. A bowler can choose to bowl five or 10 balls in a row. Each bowler gets a maximum of 20 balls per match.

Rule 4 - Ends change in 10 balls

The fielding side will change ends every 10 balls.

Rule 5 - Powerplay

The Powerplay will be the first 25 balls of each 100-ball innings. Only two fielders are allowed outside the 30-yard circle in the Powerplay.

Rule 6 - Drinks. Timeout

The fielding team can take a two-minute strategic timeout at any point after the Powerplay.

Rule 7 - Caught, not crossed!

With caught dismissals the non-striker must return to their original end, even if they crossed.

Rule 8 - In case of a tie…

In the group stage, both teams will get 1 point each for a tied match. In the eliminator and final, they will play a Super Over Five.

Rule 9 - DRS

DRS will be available, third umpire will monitor no-balls.

Rule 10 - Over rate penalty

If a team is behind the over rate, they will be allowed one less fielder outside the 30-yard circle. This will happen from the point the penalty is enforced.

Rule 11 - Game length

Short and sweet! Each match will last for just two and a half hours.

The Hundred Men - full schedule

The Hundred Women - full schedule

