The Hundred: Pakistan's Wahab Riaz Returns Home Due to Visa Issues on Arrival in UK

Pakistan pacer Wahab Riaz had to return to his home country after he failed to produce documents for the validation of his Visa upon arrival in London. The 36-year-old was roped in to play ‘The Hundred’ for Trent Rockets where he would have replaced Aussie speedster Nathan Coulter-Nile. But that now seems to be in a jeopardy. The ECB confirmed that Riaz had to fly back.

“We are aware that Wahab Riaz has had an issue with his visa and is travelling back to Pakistan to prepare the correct paperwork. Trent Rockets will arrange for a short-term replacement if required," a spokesman for The Hundred told Cricbuzz on Friday. Meanwhile the Pakistan Cricket Board also said they are in the know but they can’t do anything about it as The Hundred doesn’t fall under their jurisdiction.

Riaz, who has played 27 Tests, 91 ODIs and 36 T20Is, incidentally, is not a centrally contracted player of the PCB. He was captain of Peshawar Zalmi which reached the finals of PSL 2021. The 36-year-old was then called up to play for the Rockets where he would have joined the likes of Joe Root and Rashid Khan. The franchise said that they have back up plan for Riaz; he hasn’t played a T20 game since December.

International Stars Continue to Pull out of The Hundred; Kane Williamson Adds to the List

A number of international stars have continued to pull out from ECB’s ambitious pet project ‘The Hundred.’ The tournament will be one of its kinds with each teams getting just hundred balls to bat. In this day and age where T20 Cricket is the craze, Hundred is expected to beat the shortest format with its own unique ways. It was abandoned after Covid struck last year, and even as the preparations are underway a number of international stars have already pulled out.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here