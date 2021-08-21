The Hundred: Southern Brave, Oval Invincibles and Birmingham Phoenix Make it to the Finals

The inaugural season of The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) new 100-ball cricket competition, will conclude tonight with the women’s and men’s Finals. The competition witnessed power-packed performances by the eight women’s and men’s teams from major cities across England and Wales over the last five weeks.

On Friday, the Women’s Eliminator saw Oval Invincibles make a stunning comeback to reach the Final with a 20-run win over Birmingham Phoenix, and the Men’s Eliminator had Southern Brave beat Trent Rockets by seven wickets to reach the Men’s Final. This makes Southern Brave the most successful team of the inaugural season with both men’s and women’s teams making it to the finals tonight at Lord’s.

When and where to watch The Hundred finals LIVE in India?

In India, FanCode has bagged exclusive 4-year broadcast rights for The Hundred. To be underway at Lord’s, witness all the action LIVE from the finals and the first-ever winners of The Hundred only on the FanCodeApp and www.fancode.com.

Women’s Final

Start time: Tonight, August 21, 7:30 pm

Teams: Southern Brave vs Oval Invincibles

Top players to watch out for: Natasha Farrant’s four wicket haul against the Birmingham Phoenix helped the Oval Invincibles defend the score of 114 in the Eliminator. Southern Brave Opener Danni Wyatt will partner with 20-year-old Gaby Lewis who has come as a replacement for Smriti Mandhana, with their only other change has been the swap of Charlotte Taylor with offspinner Tara Norri who has been proven a match-winner in the past. Southern Brave is expected to keep the same side which defeated Invincibles in their last group game. Oval Invincibles side were unchanged between their defeat to Brave and win over Phoenix.

Men’s Final

Start time: Tonight, August 21, 11:00 pm

Teams: Birmingham Phoenix vs Southern Brave

Top players to watch out for: Birmingham Phoenix captain Liam Livingstone hit a spectacular 92 off 40 balls during a magnificent all-round performance as his side secured their place in the final of the Hundred. The Phoenix team will include returning star Moeen Ali back into the squad and bowler Imran Tahir who put forward one of the most entertaining displays in The Hundred with his hat-trick in the group stages. Southern Brave batters James Vince and Quinton de Kock will look to exploit the leg spin bowling to their benefit like they did throughout the competition along with the Southern Brave bowler Jake Lintott - the left-arm wrist spinner who is placed with the difficult task to keep the Birmingham Phoenix star batters in check.

Live Stream The Hundred exclusively on FanCode: iOS | Android | www.fancode.com

