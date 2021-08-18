The Hundred: Top 5 ‘Clean Bowled’ Deliveries from the Men’s Competition

The Hundred, England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) much-talked about 100-ball cricket competition, is nearing the finals on August 21. The action-packed competition has eight women’s and men’s teams from major cities across England and Wales playing 68 matches over five weeks.

Each team comprises three overseas players, which has brought some of the best performances to the competition by world-class players. In India, FanCode has bagged exclusive 4-year broadcast rights for The Hundred and all the firsts and milestones from the inaugural season can be witnessed LIVE on the FanCode App and www.fancode.com.

Here are the top 5 ‘clean bowled’ deliveries from the men’s competition that stunned the batters:

These top deliveries were bowled by the following players:

Tom Hartley from Manchester Originals claimed 3 wickets for 27 runs in the match against London Spirits stumping out Luis Reece & Colin Ackermann.

Left-arm spinner Danny Briggs from Southern Brave played a beautiful ball to dismiss David Willey from the Northern Superchargers.

Imran Tahir’s magnificent hat-trick helped Birmingham Phoenix beat Welsh Fire by a massive 93 runs at Edgbaston.

Marchant de Lange’s ferocious spell of fast bowling picked up the first-ever five-wicket haul of the Hundred as Trent Rockets beat the Southern Brave.

