The Internet Is All Hearts For Shikhar Dhawan's Emotional Post On Meeting Son Zoravar After 2 Years

Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan reunited with his son after almost two years, and his happiness knew no bounds. In August 2020, Zoravar moved to Australia, owing to the spike in coronavirus cases and COVID-19 protocols. On February 20, Sunday, the 36-year-old shared a video of himself and his son and penned down the emotions after meeting his son. “Two long years since I met my son. Uske saath khelna, usko gale lagaana, baatein karna.. bohot emotional moments hain ye. These are the moments jo humesha yaad rahenge (Playing with him, hugging him, talking to him, these are very emotional moments and they will be remembered forever),” wrote Shikhar along with the adorable video on Instagram.

Watch the video:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shikhar Dhawan (@shikhardofficial)

Shikhar and his ex-wife Aesha Mukerji co-parent their son Zoravar. After being married for 8 years, Shikhar and Aesha parted ways. In an Instagram post last year in September, Aesha, who hails from Melbourne, shared that she has now become a “two-time divorcee.” The couple had tied the knot in 2012 and despite their age gap, were going rock solid. However, the reason behind the divorce is not known.

Meanwhile, in the recently concluded IPL mega auction, Punjab Kings snaffled Shikhar for a sum of Rs. 8.25 crores. The left-hander batter was previously in Delhi Capitals, however, the team did not appear interested to acquire him. Shikhar’s IPL record has been quite envious. He is the second-highest run-scorer in IPL cricket, as he has racked up 5784 runs in the tournament at an average of 34.84. Notably, his strike rate is above 125.

The last few months have been hard for the cricketer, due to his divorce and staying away from his son. He has been away from the field for quite some time now. Fans are hoping to see Gabbar back in form during IPL 2022, which is slated to begin from March.

