The Kings had Become the Super Kings: Former India Opener on CSK's Resurgence in IPL 2021

Chennai Super Kings poor form had shocked many last season. Former India opener and now TV Pundit Aakash Chopra was one among them. But like every other CSK fan, he too was taken by surprise with the way the yellow brigade performed this season. They were second placed when IPL 2021 was suspended due to the surge in Covid-19 cases.

“There was a vast difference between IPL 2020 and IPL 2021. CSK played like a Dad’s Army in 2020 and everyone got the superpowers as soon as 2021 came. The kings had become the Super Kings. Such a transformation can happen in six months, I and a lot of my friends had not thought so. But this team showed that,” Chopra said in a video uploaded on his Youtube channel.”The first thing that has changed for CSK is their six-hitting ability. If we talk about 2020, it is not that they played only in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, they played in Sharjah as well but were not hitting the sixes,” Chopra added.

“When the first encounters were in the small Wankhede ground and after that they went to Delhi, it was in our mind that Chennai will be stuck because who will hit the sixes. I thought this team will not qualify because of this reason,” further said Chopra.”If you talk about 2020, CSK was second-last in terms of the number of sixes. They hit a total of 75 sixes and were taking 22 balls to hit a six while the Mumbai Indians were hitting a six every 13.2 balls and hit 137 in total. This year they have played only seven encounters, and have hit 62 sixes, with a six every 13.1 balls,” Chopra added.

Earlier Sunil Gavaskar too praised CSK for the renewed energy. “All the other teams were in top form with last year’s disappointing team, Chennai Super Kings, looking like the champion it usually had been all these years. There was a renewed energy about the team this time, though there were no major changes to its squad,” Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportstar.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here