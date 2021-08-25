‘The Loveliest Couple’: When Asha Bhosle Met Sachin Tendulkar and Wife

Even years after his retirement, Sachin Tendulkar is closely followed by his millions of fans. His posts on social media are shared and posted across fan clubs. Pair him with his lovely wife, Anjali, and the duo is among the top in the league of celebrity couples in and around the world. Recently, they met the veteran singer Asha Bhosle and the trio had a jolly time. How do we know? The picture says it all. In the caption Asha Bhosle wrote, “Time well spent with the most lovely couple. Some bonds will always remain.”

In the photo, the veteran singer is seen sitting on a chair in the middle with both her hands holding the palms of Sachin and Anjali.

The master blaster clearly shares Bhosle’s sentiments. Hours later, he reposted the same picture on his Instagram. “Hours just fly by in the company of wonderful people. Had an amazing time with you and your family,” Sachin Tendulkar wrote in the caption.

The picture gained immense love and warmth from fans and followers of both Asha Bhosle and Sachin Tendulkar.

The ace cricketer is close to Bhosle and wished the legendary playback singer on her birthday last year. He thanked her for the “lovely and evergreen voice.”

"Tum jiyo hazaaron saal, saal ke din hon pachaas hazaar!"Happy Birthday @ashabhosle Tai.Thank you for your lovely and evergreen voice. pic.twitter.com/PPmVxOeb7z— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 8, 2019

Coming to cricket, Tendulkar had recalled how India defeated England in Headingley in 2002 ahead of Virat Kohli’s men taking to the field at the same venue. Tendulkar said it was among his “best memories”. The master blaster scored a hundred in a match that India won by an innings and 46 runs.

Things didn’t go the same way for the current Indian team on the first day of the Test with the Indian team being bowled out for 78 runs in the first innings. Virat Kohli’s have a 1-0 advantage over England, thanks to their heroics at Lord’s.

