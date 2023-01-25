'The Medical Team Will Give Him...': Rohit Sharma Gives a Major Update on Jasprit Bumrah's Recovery

India captain Rohit Sharma revealed that the team management is in touch with the medical staff at NCA to get regular updates about Jasprit Bumrah and is hoping that the premier pacer gets in fit in time to play the last two Test matches against Australia. Bumrah was set to return to the Indian team with the Sri Lanka ODIs but he failed to recover in time from his back injury.

Bumrah, who hasn’t played international cricket since September last year, failed to make the cut for the first two Tests against Australia.

The Indian skipper said that the management will not rush to include Bumrah as they don’t want to take a risk regarding his injury.

“Not too sure about Bumrah, I am hoping he plays next (last) two Tests (against Australia), we don’t want to take any risks with him as back injuries are always critical. We have a lot of cricket coming back after that also," Rohit said here on Tuesday.

“We are in constant touch with physios and doctors in NCA. The medical team will give him as much time as he wants," he added.

The India captain was speaking at the post-match press conference after leading India to a 3-0 ODI series sweep over visiting New Zealand here.

Bumrah began training in late November last year and then bowling by mid of December.

He sustained a lower back stress fracture after the England tour as he missed the Asia Cup 2022 but then returned for the three-match T20I series where his injury aggravated further and he was ruled out of the crucial T20 World Cup.

The first match of the series will be played in Nagpur on February 9, while Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi will host the second Test match of the series.

The four-match Test series is going to be very crucial for India to seal a place in World Test Championship final for the second consecutive time.

The last two Tests are scheduled to be held across the first two weeks of March.

To enhance the team’s chances at the T20 World Cup last October-November, Bumrah was rushed to the T20 side during a home series against Australia, where he broke down once again and was ruled out for an indefinite period.

