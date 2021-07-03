'The Minute Anyone Says ‘Captain’, First Name That Comes to Mind is MS Dhoni'

Former India skipper MS Dhoni took the team to new heights under his leadership for close to 10 years. Not only he won all the ICC trophies in his tenure, but also nurtured a young brigade of Team India. All the players, current and ex, have massive respect for Dhoni. KL Rahul, current India batsman also lavished praise on Dhoni in an interaction with Forbes.

ALSO READ - Batting Crisis Seems to Deepen for Team India with Every England Tour

“The minute anyone says ‘captain’, the first name that comes into anybody’s mind from our generation, our era, will be MS Dhoni,” said KL Rahul. The latter went on to say that any player who has played under Dhoni will willingly take a bullet for him. “We have all played a lot of cricket under him. Yes, he has won a lot of big tournaments and done so many amazing things for the country but the biggest achievement any captain can have is have the respect of your teammates and any of us will happily take a bullet for him without a second thought,” said KL Rahul during an exclusive interview with Forbes India.

“One thing I have learnt from him is how humble he has been through ups and down; how he has always put his country over everything else is just unbelievable,” he added.

While talking about Kohli, Rahul said, “Playing with and under Virat Kohli, he is a different sort of captain. He is a very passionate individual. He operates at 200. 100 is the best you possibly can be at, but he operates at 200. He has the unbelievable ability to carry the other 10 guys and pull them from 100 to 200."

ALSO READ - Two West Indies Players Collapse on Field in T20I Against Pakistan; Match Goes on

Meanwhile, Team India is in England currently where they will play a five-match Test series against England starting August. Currently, the Indian players are on a break and will play a practice match from July 20.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here