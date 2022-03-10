'The Most Important News is...': Virat Kohli Has 'a Few Updates' for Fans As RCB Set To Announce New Captain

The fifteenth season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) is a couple of weeks away but Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are yet to announce their new skipper. As Virat Kohli stepped down from the post last year, the franchise hasn’t named his successor yet. However, the team has announced that it will reveal the name of its new leader on March 12.

The revelation will take place at an event called ‘RCB Unbox’ at Church Street in Bengaluru. On Thursday, the franchise posted a video clip on social media in which Kohli could be seen speaking about the event. Expressing his excitement for the new season, the former captain teased ‘a few updates’ for the fans.

But before he could complete, the video was cut short.

“Hi guys, a few updates for you guys. As you know, we are going to start our season pretty soon. [It’s] something I am really excited for. As I said, renewed energy. Really looking forward to this season. First and foremost, the most important news is that…” Kohli said in the video.

“Renewed Energy. Excited for the IPL season. There’s an important news…” - Virat Kohli has a message for all of you RCB fans! 🗣Location: Museum Cross Road, Church Street, BengaluruDate: 12.03.2022Time: 12pm to 8pm#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/o26eA2bOq3 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) March 10, 2022

It’s likely that the fuller version of the video could be out on the day when the team announces its next captain. Franchise’s top-scorer in IPL 2021, Glenn Maxwell is the front-runner along with former Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Dinesh Karthik and ex-south Africa captain Faf du Plessis.

Despite being in the city, Kohli won’t be a part of the event as he is currently in the bio bubble as Team India gears up for the second Test against Sri Lanka. Starting on Saturday, the game is going to be a day-night affair; the second Pink Test to be played on Indian soil.

