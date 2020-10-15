The Next Chief Selector of Pakistan Cricket Team Should Be a Woman: Former Cricketer Rashid Latif

The position of the chief selector opened up following Misbah-ul-Haq’s announcement on Wednesday to step down from the position. Misbah had been serving in a dual capacity, as a chief selector as well as head coach since September last year.

Rashid Latif, the former cricketer, believes that the next chief selector of Pakistan cricket team should be a woman. He suggested Urooj Mumtaz, Sana Mir and Bismah Maroof as ideal candidates for the role.

“Urooj Mumtaz should be made the chief selector of Pakistan men’s side which would get rid of most of the hassle. There is no harm in that,” Latif opined in a YouTube video.

Urooj Mumtaz, who is a former cricketer and currently serves as a commentator, was part of a selection committee of women’s team in 2019 for their South Africa tour.

Latif said that Pakistan Cricket Board was doing a good job by promoting women in commentary but they could step up the efforts and appoint one of the former women cricketers to a management position.

“It would be a good idea to give these (management) positions to someone like Sana Mir or Bismah Maroof. They should be promoted in the selection committees. They could even look at both the men’s and women’s teams simultaneously,” asserted Latif.

Sana Mir, former World number 1 in ICC ODI bowler ranking, has just retired from international cricket in April. She had previously served as the captain of Pakistan’s team in ODIs and T20s. Bismah Maroof is the current captain of the Pakistan women's cricket team.

Latif believes that such a move must be taken and that it is not necessary to put a men’s cricket player in the position. He even questioned the terminology used in their rule book and wants the constitution revised.

“Why do we have 'chairman' in our constitution instead of 'chairperson'? A woman can easily occupy that slot. Whoever makes the constitution should look into these factors,” said Latif.

