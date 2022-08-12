'The Night Before My First ever WC Game...': Ross Taylor Reveals One Strange Superstition He Followed

One of New Zealand’s greatest cricketers Ross Taylor drew curtains on his international career earlier this year; in the month of April. He retired from the game after serving the nation for 16 years and with more than 18000 runs to his credit.

The legendary batter, in his recently released autobiography – ‘Ross Taylor Black & White’, talked about numerous experiences he had during his cricketing career. One of the aspects was the superstition among the players of the game. Taylor stated that he decided not to have ducks before any game because he was dismissed for a duck (zero) on his World Cup debut, against England, in 2007.

“The night before my first ever World Cup Game — against England in Saint Lucia in 2007 — Victoria and I went to a Chinese restaurant. I had crispy aromatic duck, one of my favourite meals. Liam Plunkett bowled me a fullish outswinger first ball; I went for the big cover drive, nicked it and Andrew Flintoff took a one-handed diving catch. Rule number one: don’t have duck the night before a game,” Taylor mentioned.

The former Kiwi further wrote about another interesting incident that involved former England captain Andrew Flintoff. Taylor said the all-rounder had an even ‘worse’ day than him as he had to be woken up by then England coach Duncan Fletcher’s pounding on the door next morning.

“Mind you, Freddie had an even worse day than I did: he also got a golden duck, didn’t take a wicket and England got hammered. About 1.30 am he decided it would be a good idea to have a nightcap with Ian Botham, who was staying on a boat out in the bay. Freddie commandeered a pedalo, put to sea and had to be rescued by hotel staff. He woke up the next morning, still wet and with sand between his toes, to the sound of his irate coach, Duncan Fletcher, pounding on the door,” Taylor wrote.

“Years later, we went to a dégustation dinner that included duck. I said I couldn’t have the duck because I was playing in two days’ time. Our friends persuaded me the rule only applied when I was playing the next day. So, I had some duck and, sure enough, two days later I got a golden (first-ball duck).” he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here