Match 20:SL VS AUS

SL SL
AUS AUS

The Oval

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 21:SA VS AFG

SA SA
AFG AFG

Cardiff

Sat, 15 Jun, 2019 18:00 IST

Match 22:IND VS PAK

IND IND
PAK PAK

Manchester

Sun, 16 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 23:WI VS BAN

WI WI
BAN BAN

Taunton

Mon, 17 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

The Oval ODI Records: Chasing Advantageous at High-Scoring Ground

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2019, 8:30 AM IST
The Oval in London has hosted 73 ODIs and has a capacity of approximately 23,500. The first ODI hosted here was between England and the West Indies in September, 1973.

The Oval is widely regarded as the best cricketing pitch with true bounce and good carry not only in England but across the world. There is pace and bounce for the fast bowlers and the ball comes on to the bat for the batsmen.

Thus, not surprisingly, there have been as many as 24 300-plus totals at the venue with the highest being New Zealand’s 398 for 5 against England in June 2015.

The lowest score at the venue has been England’s 103 against South Africa in the 1999 World Cup.

Chasing is an advantage at The Oval with the teams batting second having won 40 of the 69 result matches (three no-result matches) – ie, almost 58 % matches at the venue.

Eoin Morgan has the highest aggregate runs with 630 in 14 innings at an average of 57.27 and strike rate of 106.77.

Marcus Trescothick has registered three hundreds at The Oval – the maximum at the venue.

Overall, as many as 37 hundreds have been registered at the venue with the highest individual score of 176 not out by Evin Lewis against England in September 2017.

The highest partnership at the venue is 200 between Vikram Solanki and Trescothick against South Africa in 2003.

James Anderson is the highest wicket-taker at the venue with 30 wickets while Umar Gul’s 6-42 in 10 overs against England in 2010 are the best bowling figures.

There have been 23 four-plus wicket-hauls at The Oval.

2019 world cupaustralia vs sri lankaicc world cup 2019records at the ovalsri lanka vs australiaThe Oval
Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
4 3 0 1 7 +2.16
2
ENG
4 3 1 0 6 +1.55
3
AUS
4 3 1 0 6 +0.57
4
IND
3 2 0 1 5 +0.53
5
SL
4 1 1 2 4 -1.51
6
WI
4 1 2 1 3 +0.66
7
BAN
4 1 2 1 3 -0.71
8
PAK
4 1 2 1 3 -1.79
9
SA
4 0 3 1 1 -0.95
10
AFG
3 0 3 0 0 -1.49

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
