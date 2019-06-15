The Oval ODI Records: Chasing Advantageous at High-Scoring Ground

The Oval in London has hosted 73 ODIs and has a capacity of approximately 23,500. The first ODI hosted here was between England and the West Indies in September, 1973.
The Oval is widely regarded as the best cricketing pitch with true bounce and good carry not only in England but across the world. There is pace and bounce for the fast bowlers and the ball comes on to the bat for the batsmen.
Thus, not surprisingly, there have been as many as 24 300-plus totals at the venue with the highest being New Zealand’s 398 for 5 against England in June 2015.
The lowest score at the venue has been England’s 103 against South Africa in the 1999 World Cup.
Chasing is an advantage at The Oval with the teams batting second having won 40 of the 69 result matches (three no-result matches) – ie, almost 58 % matches at the venue.
Eoin Morgan has the highest aggregate runs with 630 in 14 innings at an average of 57.27 and strike rate of 106.77.
Marcus Trescothick has registered three hundreds at The Oval – the maximum at the venue.
Overall, as many as 37 hundreds have been registered at the venue with the highest individual score of 176 not out by Evin Lewis against England in September 2017.
The highest partnership at the venue is 200 between Vikram Solanki and Trescothick against South Africa in 2003.
James Anderson is the highest wicket-taker at the venue with 30 wickets while Umar Gul’s 6-42 in 10 overs against England in 2010 are the best bowling figures.
There have been 23 four-plus wicket-hauls at The Oval.
