The Oval ODI Records: India, Australia Set to Battle on Competitive Track

Cricketnext Staff |June 9, 2019, 9:20 AM IST
The Oval ODI Records: India, Australia Set to Battle on Competitive Track

India and Australia will face off for the first time in the ICC World Cup 2019 on Sunday (June 9) at a venue that has been a part of English cricket for nearly 50 years – The Oval in London.

First hosting an ODI in 1973, The Oval has since seen a grand total of 72 such international matches played and has been home to a number of big-scoring games.

Teams have crossed the 300-run mark on this ground a grand total of 22 times, with England ODI skipper Eoin Morgan having the best individual numbers on the ground – 630 runs in 14 innings at an average of 57.27, and at a strike rate of 106.77.

The Oval has traditionally been a chasing ground, with 40 matches out of the 68 result matches going the way of the team that batted second.

The highest team total on the ground was 398-5 by New Zealand in 2015 whereas the highest individual score was made by Evin Lewis (176*) in September 2017.

However, the historic ground has seen more than just beautiful batting spectacles. Bowlers have taken a minimum of four wickets at The Oval on 23 occasions.

The best bowling figures were recorded by Pakistan’s Umar Gul when he took 6-42 against England in 2010.

The person with the most ODI wickets at the ground is an Englishman who is still active but not a part of England’s white-ball plans: James Anderson, who has taken 30 scalps.

The overcast conditions in London will also provide the seamers with some assistance, especially in the beginning of the match when the ball is shiny and new.

With both India and Australia possessing a threatening arsenal of batsmen and bowlers who can potentially exploit the conditions in hand, one can expect the game to be an evenly matched one.

