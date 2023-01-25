'The Present and Future of Women’s Cricket': Twitter Reacts as Five Franchises for Women's Premier League Announced

The women’s IPL has generated immense hype even ahead of the first-ever game.

On Wednesday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) announced the successful bidders for the Women’s Premier League. The cumulative value of the bids submitted was an astonishing INR 4669.99 Crores.

The total bid for Women’s IPL is 4669.99 cr, this is more than Men’s IPL 2008.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) January 25, 2023

The five franchises that have bagged the ownership rights for the WPL are Adani Private Limited, Indian win Sports Private Limited, Royal Challengers Bengaluru Private Limited, JSW GMR Private Limited and Capri Global Private Limited.

Adani’s INR 1289 Crore bid saw them bag the rights for the Ahmedabad team, while Indianwin Sports got the rights for Mumbai at 912.99 Crores. RCB owners Royal Challengers Sports bagged the rights for the Bengaluru-based team at 901 Crores while JSW Group clinched the rights for the Delhi-based franchise. Capri Global’s 757 Crore bid earned them a place in the inaugural edition of the WPL with a Lucknow unit.

5 Women’s IPL teams:•Adani Group - 1,290 Crores.•MI - 912 Crores.•RCB - 901 Crores.•Capri Global - 757 Crores.•JSW - 810 Crores. — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) January 25, 2023

Back in the year 2008, when the BCCI announced the formation of the men’s IPL, eight bidders with a total bid of Rupees 2894 Crores invested in the tournament and 15 years later, the five bidders have invested a mind-boggling amount of Rupees 4669 Crores in the new endeavour.

#WIPLBack in 2008, eight successful bidders had collectively invested in eight men’s IPL franchises at a total cost of Rs 2894 crore. 15 years later, five successful bidders have collectively invested Rs 4669 cr in five women’s IPL franchises. + — KSR (@KShriniwasRao) January 25, 2023

Twitter users were thrilled about the initiative of the BCCI as one account even posted “Saying it once again… it’s in the best interest of everyone involved – players, fans, BCCI, those who are putting their money in, and most importantly the present and future of women’s cricket – that the existing Men’s IPL franchises get teams in the #WomensIPL."

Saying it once again… it’s in the best interest of everyone involved – players, fans, BCCI, those who are putting their money in, and most importantly the present and future of women’s cricket – that the existing Men’s IPL franchises get teams in the #WomensIPL.#WIPL— Mrinal (@mrinaaal) January 25, 2023

Another user was excited about the presence of IPL’s most successful team Mumbai Indians in the WPL as he tweeted “So it’s official Mumbai Indians team in Women’s IPL. It’s time to rule in women’s cricket as well."

So it’s official Mumbai Indians team in Women’s IPL. It’s time to rule in women’s cricket as well.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) January 25, 2023

Former Australian cricketer Lisa Sthalekar posted “It sure is HISTORIC. The women’s game breaking records already & they haven’t even played a game yet. This is so exciting. Congratulations to @BCCI & all involved. Teams announced: Adani (Ahmedabad) Indiawin (Mumbai), RCB (Bangalore), JSW (Delhi), Capri Global (Lucknow) #WPL"

It sure is HISTORIC. The women’s game breaking records already & they haven’t even played a game yet. This is so exciting. Congratulations to @BCCI & all involved. Teams announced: Adani (Ahmedabad) Indiawin (Mumbai), RCB (Bangalore), JSW (Delhi), Capri Global (Lucknow) #WPL https://t.co/q9Q4LRw68c— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) January 25, 2023

One fan expressed her joy regarding the formation of the league as she tweeted “It’s amazing to see the #WPL finally come to fruition with such big investment and interest in it as a product. There is a massive market for women’s cricket and it’ll only keep growing. So much excitement!"

It’s amazing to see the #WPL finally come to fruition with such big investment and interest in it as a product. There is a massive market for women’s cricket and it’ll only keep growing. So much excitement!— Melissa Story (@melissagstory) January 25, 2023

One fan took stock of the absence of historic IPL teams such as Chennai and Kolkata in the WPL and pointed out the same as a surprise.

All great for women’s cricket but weird to not see teams from Chennai and Kolkata. Two cities which is cricket mad, and provide packed stadiums.#WPL— Subhayan Chakraborty (@CricSubhayan) January 25, 2023

Legendary India cricketer Mithali Raj posted “A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women’s Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women’s cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, and @JayShah Sir."

A record-breaking start for the inaugural Women’s Premier League and expected nothing less! It will truly revolutionize women’s cricket as we know it. Exciting times ahead @BCCI, @BCCIWomen, and @JayShah Sir.#WPL https://t.co/CdxHSwXplF— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) January 25, 2023

English cricketer Danielle Wyatt tweeted “This is amazing! how exciting"

Earlier Viacom18 nagged the media rights for the telecast of the WPL for a whooping total of Rupees 951 Crores, which accounts for around Rupees 7.09 Crores per game for the upcoming five years.

