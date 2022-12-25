'The Saviours' - Social Media Hails Ashwin-Iyer After a Crucial Win Against Bangladesh

Shreyas Iyer and Ravichandran Ashwin guided team India to a three-wicket win against Bangladesh in the second test, leading to a 2-0 series clinching win.

At the start of the day, India were down to 74/7, chasing 145. Bangladesh had visioned a victory and were on top of the game. Mehidy Hasan Miraz’s fifer dismantled India’s top order but Iyer combined with Ashwin counter-attacked and slowly sidelined Bangladesh from the game.

Taken by surprise, Shakib Al Hasan struggled to bring in the desired changes and further brought Miraz back in the game when it was too late. India’s victory credit largely goes to Ashwin who showcased his experience on the pitch. He along with Iyer stitched a good partnership and then later Ashwin took India to the finish line with the winning runs. Ashwin remained an unbeaten on 42 off 62, including our boundaries and a maximum. On the other hand, Iyer also remained unbeaten at 29 off 46.

IND vs BAN: Shreyas Iyer-Ravi Ashwin SOS Stand Averts Maiden Test Defeat to Bangladesh

As India managed to pull out victory from the jaws of the tigers, a storm of celebrations took over Twitter. Indian fans and former cricketers hailed Ashwin and Iyer for their contribution and congratulated the team for a clean-sweep series win. Here’s a look at some of the reactions after the win

Former Indian cricketer Munaf Patel congratulated India for the win but also gave credit to Bangladesh for a tough fight.

Indian cricket fans are in awe of Ashwin and here’s the proof!

Ashwin always plays cricket like a chess game! 🔥Smashing 16 runs in a over against the bowler who took 5 wickets! 🫡#INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/LymlUo6eqt— Mr. Nikhil Chawla (@MrNikhilChawla) December 25, 2022

Thank you Iyer - Ashwin AnnaThe saviours 🔥🔥#INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/0DwIS7mYEi— Utkarsh Srivastava (@Utkarsh18121) December 25, 2022

ALSO READ | Local Star Scott Boland Makes Place in Australia’s Playing XI for Boxing Day Test

There is a lot of difference between playing under pressure and playing freely well played both of you champ 🇮🇳 @ShreyasIyer15@ashwinravi99 well played nagin team @BCBtigers #ShreyasIyer#ashwin#INDvsBangladesh pic.twitter.com/rpX6NYX7Aa— sanuu सानु (@gauravsanu18) December 25, 2022

Well done Team India. Still hopes for world test championship #INDvsBangladesh #INDvBAN— Arnav (@Arnav18775932) December 25, 2022

@ashwinravi99 is the time tested true allrounder for India in test cricket. #INDvsBangladesh— Satyaa Buddhala (@satyaan007) December 25, 2022

This series win is quite significant for team India in terms of World Test Championship rankings. India have now retained their second spot with 58.93% in the WTC table, only after Australia (76.92%).

There’s a long way to go for team India as they are slated to a home series against Australia. For the same, the form of the top-order is really crucial and also team needs to be decisive with its Playing XI. In the first test, Kuldeep Yadav ended with a five wicket haul and also got named as the ‘Player of the Match’. But in the second test, he was dropped from the team which further became a big talking point of the game.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here