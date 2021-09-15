The Story of How Suresh Raina Met His Wife Priyanka

The UAE leg of IPL 2021 is all set to begin from September 19, with Chennai Super Kings locking horns with Mumbai Indians upon resumption.

Ahead of the series, CSK have started a series titled ‘Super Couple’ where they interview cricketers and their better halves. For their first guests, they invited Suresh Raina and his wife Priyanka Chaudhary Raina and in it the star batter shared several bits about his his love story, and six-year-long marriage.

Recalling his first meeting with his wife, Raina said that his elder brother used to teach Priyanka, therefore she came to his place several times.

Later, Raina went off to boarding school.

Years later, when Raina was once returning from Australia in 2008, he bumped into Priyanka at the airport and ever since their relationship continued to grow.

The couple is blessed with two children -Rio and Gracia. They welcomed their second child last year.

Watch the full interview here -

Throughout the interview, Priyanka was intently listening to Raina and smiling.

Later, she spoke about how blessed she is to have such a great family.

She said how the past six years of married life have been blissful for the couple.

Initially, it was challenging for them as the duo belonged to different backgrounds.

To the world and Indian cricket fans, Raina might be one of the finest finishers of the Indian cricket team, but for Priyanka he is a “great husband and father.”

In the first leg of IPL 2021, Raina scored 123 runs for CSK across seven matches.

CSK is currently stationed at the second spot in the points table and to confirm their place in the playoffs, they have to win three of the remaining 7 games.

