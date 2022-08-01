'The Superman': Tristan Stubbs Takes A One-Hand Stunner To Dismiss Moeen Ali – WATCH

South Africa youngster Tristan Stubb took a spectacular catch to dismiss England batter Moeen Ali in the third T20I at the Ageas Bowl on Sunday. Stubb’s catch has taken the internet by storm as he made an incredible effort to get a single-handed catch.

In the 10th over of the England innings, Aiden Markram bowled a simple off spinner to Ali who came out to play a leading edge to mid off. Stubbs ran from extra cover towards mid off region and took a mind blowing catch.

Ali was just 3 off 5 balls when Stubb ended his innings. England went 59/4 after which they couldn’t recover back.

Here’s a look at Stubb’s stunning catch:

Tristan Stubbs – the Superman! pic.twitter.com/XNT8wWIbSh — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) July 31, 2022

In Sunday’s match, Stubbs couldn’t contribute with his bat as he managed to score only 8 off 4 before he was sent back to pavilion by David Willey. But, his catch played a significant role in South Africa’s victory.

Spinner Tabraiz Shamsi became the match-winner as he took five wickets to help his team bowl out England just for 101 runs to win their final T20I by 90 runs. In the series’ decisive match South African bowlers stunned the English batters as the home team latter stumbled to chase 192 runs. Thus, the Proteas clinched the three-match series 2-1.

Shamsi’s wrist spin accounted for Liam Livingstone, Sam Curran and David Willey, who was bowled first ball to set up a hat-trick chance that Chris Jordan denied him.

But Shamsi’s phenomenal bowling performance didn’t stop him to go for wickets as he trapped Jordan for trapped leg before wicket in his last over. Later, Adil Rashid also had no answer to Shamsi’s ball as he was caught out on the boundary. Shamsi became the ‘Player of the match’ as he finished with 5-24 off four overs.

England batters failed to put up a good show with the bat as they quickly fell behind the required run rate and couldn’t manage to show any of the power hitting. The batters were seen struggling to deal with the variety of bowling options South Africa subjected them to.

Among the batters, Jonny Bairstow was the only top scorer with 27 off 30 balls. Apart from Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj also took two crucial wickets as he sent back Jos buttler and Jonny Bairstow.

