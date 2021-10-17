'The Support Indian Team Gets Whichever Country it is Playing is Unprecedented'

The kind of support which the Indian cricket team gets across the globe is unprecedented for any sports team in the world, former India captain and current BCCI president Sourav Ganguly said on Saturday.

“If cricket is a religion in India, then the fans are the biggest devotees," Ganguly said during the launch of an event. “Their constant support and the fervour with which they follow their team and favourite cricketers has been the most important factor in exalting cricket to a national passion that unites our country."

The Indian cricket team returns to action at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2021 which gets underway from Sunday with the qualifiers. The tournament proper will start from October 23 while India begin their campaign a day later when they take on Pakistan in a blockbuster clash.

“As a player and captain of the Indian team, I can tell that the sort of support which Indian cricket team gets in whichever country it is playing, is unprecedented for any sports team across the world," said Ganguly.

India are in the Group 2 of Super 12 stage alongside Pakistan, New Zealand, Afghanistan and two qualifiers. The marquee event is being held after a gap of five years with its last edition won by West Indies in India.

The tournament runs from October 17 to November 14 when the final will be held.

