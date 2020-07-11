Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

'The System is Broken' - Ashwell Prince on Racism and South Africa

Former South African cricketer Ashwell Prince said that racial equality in the nation - whether in society or sport - is still a distant reality, adding 'the system is broken'.

Cricketnext Staff |July 11, 2020, 12:27 PM IST
'The System is Broken' - Ashwell Prince on Racism and South Africa

Former South African cricketer Ashwell Prince said that racial equality in the nation - whether in society or sport - is still a distant reality, adding 'the system is broken'.

"The system is broken and has been for some time in our beloved SA, both in society and in sport. We return from isolation and we say to the world, look at us, we're back, oh, by the way, there's still no black people who can play the game, but we brought a few along," Prince said in a tweet.

"Some Proteas fans might have been shocked and disappointed by what they've read on social media this week. Truth be told, well at least for the 10 years that I'd spent there, there had never been any UNITY! Australia 2005, a number of us encountered racist incidents on the boundary," he said in another tweet.

Also Read: Darren Sammy Tweets Support After Lungi Ngidi is Criticised for Black Lives Matter Stand

"When we brought this to the attention of the leadership at lunch, we were told, 'ah it’s only some people in the crowd, not the majority, let’s get back out there.' 2007 WC semifinal 60/6 absolutely blown away by Aus, who’s to blame, TRANSFORMATION. Absolutely 0 ownership," he further added.

The South African cricket board CSA had recently expressed solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

"Black Lives Matter. It is as simple as that. As a national sporting body representing more than 56 million South Africans and with the privileged position of owning a platform as large as we do, it is of vital importance that we use our voice to educate and listen to others on topics involving all forms of discrimination," CSA's acting CEO Jacques Faul said in an official statement.

