'The System is Strong': Sourav Ganguly Lists Reasons why Team India is Best in Business
Former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded the team for their achievements and highlighted several aspects of that made the team dominate the world of cricket.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: May 11, 2021, 11:32 AM IST
Team India, under the leadership of Virat Kohli has achieved some tremendous feats, especially in Tests. They beat Australia in their own backyard, twice on the trot. They also achieved some major series victories in the country and also abroad. Now the next assignment would be to win the World Test Championship final against New Zealand, and then a series against hosts England.
ALSO READ – India in Sri Lanka 2021: All Matches to be Played in Colombo’s R. Premadasa Stadium
Former India skipper and BCCI President Sourav Ganguly lauded the team for their achievements and highlighted several aspects of that made the team dominate the world of cricket.
“The system is strong – domestic cricket, NCA (National Cricket Academy), coaches. The IPL is also a reason. Fairness of selection; only the best gets picked. There is transparency. The cricket system is robust. Four-day and T20 (cricket) are different, but the IPL does help. Gives confidence that you can play at this level. Talent is important and adjustment is not a problem,” Ganguly told The Hindu.
Ganguly, it is widely acknowledged, was solely responsible for bringing out a change in Team India, in the early 2000s, where under his leadership the team achieved many significant milestones.
“These are two different generations. This is a superb phase. We drew with Australia in Australia, beat England in England and Pakistan in Pakistan. Won in New Zealand, too. It was a glorious phase. This team is doing so well. I leave it at that. What happened in 2003, can’t be compared with 2021. I was involved both times – captain and now the BCCI president,” Ganguly said.
Meanwhile, when the team is busy in the Test series in England, a ‘B’ team will play a limited-overs series against Sri Lanka. The players who aren’t in the squad for the Tests, will be part of the T20I and ODI series, which will give an opportunity to youngsters to cement a place in the side.
ALSO READ – Arzan Nagwaswalla’s Strength is His Ability to Generate Swing: Childhood Coach
All the matches to be played in Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium behind closed doors. BCCI president Sourav Ganguly had last week revealed that white-ball specialists will be touring the island nation for a limited-overs tour while the Indian Test team will be in UK.
“We plan to host the entire series at one venue,” Sri Lanka Cricket’s Administrative Committee chairman Arjuna de Silva told Sportstar. “As of now, it has been decided that the Premadasa Stadium will host the fixtures. Obviously, it depends on how the situation is around that time.”
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking