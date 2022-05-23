'The T20 Challenge Going to be a Stepping Stone for Women's IPL'-Smriti Mandhana

Ahead of the Women’s T20 challenge which is set to commence in Pune, star India batter Smriti Mandhana said the tournament could be a great precursor to the women’s IPL which will begin in 2023. Earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) gave a green signal for the commencement of the Women’s IPL, although nothing much about the tournament is known.

Mandhana, who is the skipper of Trailblazers, said the women’s T20 challenge played a platform for emerging talent such as the likes of Shafali Verma who would go onto play for India.

“The T20 Challenge was always going to be a stepping stone for the Women’s IPL. So definitely, whenever it starts, this (T20 Challenge) is a pretty important tournament in that regard. We get to see the kind of talent women’s cricket has in domestic (cricket) and to come out there on the big stage. So in that regard it’s going to be a good advertisement for the women’s IPL,” Mandhana was quoted as saying.

Mandhana will be leading the defending champions Trailblazers who will take on the Supernovas in the tournament opener. The tournament is scheduled to be held from May 23 to 28 at the MCA Stadium here. “We had a good T20 domestic season, so just looking to continue with this tournament. I’m not thinking about how I will be going about it but I will just try to enjoy as much as I can,” she said.

Talking about her side’s opening match against Supernovas on Monday, Mandhana said the spin duo of Sophie Ecclestone and Alana King will pose a challenge but they have their own plans in place. “…we have our strategies ready, they have a good bowling unit especially the spin line up with Sophie (Ecclestone) and (Alana) King.” Asked if there is any pressure going into the tournament as the defending champions, Mandhana said: “Not really, it is a pretty short tournament.

