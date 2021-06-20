The Technique is Not There: Nasser Hussain On Rishabh Pant Dismissal

Rishabh Pant is a blow hot, blow cold kinda cricketer. If he shines, then he would shine big; if not, he would look like a fool. Against New Zealand in WTC Final, Pant was out cheaply as he edged a wide delivery from pacer Kyle Jamieson straight to the slip. India were already in trouble and his departure only made matter worse. Former England skipper Nasser Hussein had something to say about the wicket-keeper batsman.

“I mean he could have done something different. It was a wide ball that he could have left alone. The way Jamieson was smart, from around the wicket, the angles went with Jamieson. If he swings it in, he takes the LBW out of the equation. So, he went over the wicket and there was a review that was just clipping. The technique is not there. He’s not moved his foot across and it’s a dangerous shot," he told Star Sports.

“The management and the handling of Rishabh Pant going forward is going to be crucial. Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli are the best men to handle him because they are just going to let him be," explained Hussain.

“You just can’t sit Rishabh Pant down and saying why did he do that. He’s just not that sort of a cricketer. They have to let him go and let him express himself. He’s already won games for India. India possibly might not have been here if it wasn’t for some of the great knocks of Rishabh Pant. So you are not going to get the brilliance of Rishabh without the odd shot-making he’s played there. So, the management and handling of him is going to be absolutely crucial," concluded cricketer-turned commentator Hussain.

