The Top-10 Highest Individual Scores by Batters in Fourth Innings of Test Cricket

Babar Azam on Wednesday entered the top-10 list of highest individual scores by a batter in men’s Test history during the fourth innings of a match. The Pakistan captain’s marathon effort saw him score 196 runs off 425 deliveries as he ensured the second Test against Australia in Karachi ends in a draw.

Babar, widely regarded as one of the finest batters of his generation, though missed out on a double-century but he now holds the record for hitting the seventh highest individual score in the fourth innings of a Test.

Here’s a look at the top-10 individual scores in the fourth innings of men’s Test history

1.George Headley - 223 vs England (1930)

Chasing a astronomical 836 to win against England in the fourth Test in Kingston, Headley struck 28 fours as he racked up 223 off 385 helping West Indies to 408/5 as the contest ended in a draw. This remains the highest individual score in the fourth innings of a Test.

Advertisement

2.Nathan Astle - 222 vs England (2002)

In Christchurch, Astle broke the record for the fastest double-century in the history of Test cricket as he single-handedly drove New Zealand’s chase of 550 runs. He made 222 off 168 with 28 fours and 11 sixes but his team was bowled out for 451.

3.Sunil Gavaskar - 221 vs England (1979)

Another mammoth individual effort that nearly resulted in a record successful chase. India were set 438 to win by at The Oval and Gavaskar scored 221 off 443 deliveries with 21 fours before being dismissed. India finished on 429/8 as the game ended in a draw.

4.William Eldrich 219 vs South Africa (1939)

Batting at no. 3, England batter Eldrich scored 219 with the help of 25 fours after being set a humongous 696 to win by South Africa in Durban. England finished at 654/5 with the Test ending in a draw.

5.Gordon Greenidge 214* vs England (1984)

West Indies legend Greenidge scored an unbeaten double-century - 214 off 242 deliveries - helping his team to a nine-wicket win over England at Lord’s. Having set 342 to win, the tourists lost Desmond Haynes early before Greendige and Larry Gomes hammered English bowlers to help their team to 344/1 in just 66.1 overs and secure a memorable win.

6.Kyle Mayers 210* vs Bangladesh (2021)

Chasing 395 to win, Mayers no. 5 batter Mayers recorded a career-best score 210 not out off 310 as he starred in a three-wicket win for West Indies against Bangladesh in Chattogram. He struck 20 fours and seven sixes during his match-winning innings.

7.Babar Azam 196 vs Australia (2022)

Pakistan captain Babar’s monumental effort ensured Australia were denied a win in Karachi after setting a target of 506. The tourists took two early wickets and were sniffing victory when Babar dropped anchor and kept Australians toiling across for nearly two days. He consumed 425 deliveries for his 196 as the hosts finished on 443/7 for a draw.

8.Kumar Sangakkara 192 vs Australia (2007)

Sri Lanka legend Sangakkara waged a lone batter after his team were set 507 to win by Australia in Hobart. He battled hard and made 192 off 282 with 27 fours and a six before being dislodged. Sri Lanka were bowled out for 410.

Advertisement

9.Stanley McCabe (189* vs South Africa in 1935) and Bruce Mitchell (189* vs England in 1947)

Australia’s McCabe and South African Mitchell are joint ninth in the list.

McCabe’s knock of 189 not out came in 1935 against South Africa in Johannesburg in chase of 399. The hosts finished at 274/2 and the match ended in a draw.

Mitchell’s unbeaten 189 came against England at The Oval in a chase of 451. This contest also ended in a draw after South Africa made 423/7.

10.Michael Atherton 185* vs South Africa (1995)

Set a target of 479 to win, England captain Atherton scored a career-best 185 as they mustered 351/5 in 165 overs. The opener ate 492 deliveries and struck 29 fours during his innings. The contest ended in a draw.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL Auction 2022 and Cricket Scores here