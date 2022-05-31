The Victory Parade in Ahemdabad Through the Eyes of Gujarat Titans | WATCH

The recently concluded IPL 2022 season will be cherished by the Gujarat Titans team and their fans forever as the debutants displayed a terrific brand of cricket to secure the prestigious trophy. But Gujarat fans and supporters received another magnificent surprise after the IPL came to an end.

IPL 2022: Gujarat CM Felicitates Hardik Pandya & Gujarat Titans For Maiden IPL Trophy | IN PICS

The IPL winners took out a victory parade in Ahmedabad on Monday (May 30). And the Gujarat fans and supporters witnessed a memorable roadshow as the players travelled in an open bus. Along with the players, fans also got a glimpse of the esteemed IPL trophy as well.

The roadshow had taken place at the Sabarmati Riverfront in Ahmedabad. Gujarat cricketers were found celebrating during the grand event after securing their maiden IPL trophy.

Skipper Hardik Pandya shared a video of the roadshow on Instagram and in the caption he wrote, “This one’s ours, Gujarat. Gujarat Titans.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hardik Himanshu Pandya (@hardikpandya93)

Another key architect behind Gujarat’s stunning victory- Rashid Khan also took to his Instagram account to share visuals of the remarkable roadshow.

“This one’s for all you lovely people of Gujarat. Without your support, this wouldn’t have been possible. #AavaDe #GujaratTitans,” Rashid had written in his post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rashid Khan (@rashid.khan19)

On the other hand, Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel wrote on Twitter that he received an autographed bat from the Gujarat franchise. He further said that the signed bat will be auctioned and the proceeds will be used for the education of the daughters of the state.

IPL-2022 માં વિજેતા ‘ગુજરાત ટાઇટન્સ’ના ખેલાડીઓને મળી તેમની સાથે વાર્તાલાપનો અવસર ખૂબ મજાનો બની રહ્યો. ટીમના બધા જ ખેલાડીઓના હસ્તાક્ષર કરેલ બેટ તેમણે મને આપ્યું છે, જેનું ઓક્શન કરીને તેમાંથી થનાર આવક રાજ્યની દીકરીઓના શિક્ષણ માટે વાપરવામાં આવશે. સૌ ખેલાડીઓને ખૂબ-ખૂબ અભિનંદન. pic.twitter.com/gxXYycIO0l — Bhupendra Patel (@Bhupendrapbjp) May 30, 2022

Later, Gujarat skipper Pandya also posted a photo of the team on Twitter and in the caption he wrote, “To everyone at Gujarat Titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful.”

To everyone at @gujarat_titans, you’ve stuck by us players, backed us, and given us everything and more that we could’ve asked for. And for that, we are grateful🏆☺️🤗 pic.twitter.com/KWmySdol4k — hardik pandya (@hardikpandya7) May 30, 2022

After finishing the league stage at the top spot with 20 points from 14 matches, Gujarat reached the IPL 2022 playoffs. In Qualifier 1, they managed to defeat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets to seal their spot in the final. The Sanju Samson-led side eventually reached the final but Gujarat continued their superb run to win the summit clash by seven wickets to clinch their maiden title.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here