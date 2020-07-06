The Way MS Dhoni Has Led Team India is Praiseworthy: Waqar Younis
Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has labelled MS Dhoni as a champion, saying the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has indeed done a tremendous job in carrying forward the momentum of the Indian team that started during the era of Sourav Ganguly.
