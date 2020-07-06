Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

1ST INN

Stockholm Super Kings *

0/0 (0.0)

Stockholm Super Kings
v/s
Stockholm International Cricket Club
Stockholm International Cricket Club

Stockholm Super Kings elected to bat
Concluded

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES, BOTKRYKA, STOCKHOLM, 2020 Match 2, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 06 July, 2020

2ND INN

Spanga United CC

89/7 (10.0)

Spanga United CC
v/s
Alby Zalmi CC U23
Alby Zalmi CC U23*

90/3 (8.4)

Alby Zalmi CC U23 beat Spanga United CC by 7 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

The Way MS Dhoni Has Led Team India is Praiseworthy: Waqar Younis

New Delhi: Former Pakistan skipper Waqar Younis has labelled MS Dhoni as a champion, saying the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman has indeed done a tremendous job in carrying forward the momentum of the Indian team that started during the era of Sourav Ganguly.

In a freewheeling chat at GloFans Twitter platform during 'Q20', Younis said, "Sourav Ganguly was the one who started that journey of improvement for Indian cricket and M.S. Dhoni took that journey ahead. He is a World Cup champion and has won two World Cups. I think he has done wonderfully well for himself, for his country and of course, for his family,

Sourav is counted among one of the best captains that Indian cricket has ever produced and it was his captaincy that inculcated a strong winning mentality in the team and the Men in Blue became a force to reckon with outside the country as well.

While agreeing to Ganguly's immense contribution to Indian cricket, Waqar also confessed that Dhoni as a leader had changed the face of Indian cricket forever and fulfilled his responsibility as a captain par excellence.

"What a cricketer M.S. Dhoni is. The way he led the team, it is difficult to express it in words. He is a very good and big leader who understands things. He is a wonderful human being and coming from a small village and the heights he has achieved plus leading such a big country and team is indeed praiseworthy," Waqar further said.

Dhoni has now passed on the baton to Virat Kohli who according to Waqar is another fierce competitor of the game and is doing a great job both as a captain and player and his determination when it comes to being fit is the main attribute that sets him apart from his contemporaries.

"Virat Kohli has evolved the game and all the formats of the modern-day cricket including T20 cricket, one day suits him a lot and he is brilliant at Test matches. But the biggest difference he brought to cricket that is followed and watched worldwide is his fitness," said Waqar.

"He has set a bar of fitness worldwide, for players, I think it is hard to beat. I think for that reason also, you like everything about Virat Kohli. He is fit, he is always in your face, he wants to prove you that he is the best, he is a fighter, so that is why, we all like him," he added.

Dhoni has been on a sabbatical since the 2019 World Cup where India lost to New Zealand in the semifinals.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more