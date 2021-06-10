'The Witch Hunt has Started But has to Stop': Michael Vaughan on Social Media Controversy

England cricket seems to be going through a crisis currently, where cricketers are getting caught for posting offensive material on social media. It all started with bowler Ollie Robinson getting suspended by the ECB, after he had posted unsavoury comments on Twitter almost a decade ago.

After that incident, tweets by James Anderson, Jos Buttler and Eoin Morgan are also being investigated, which are also a few years old. But all these turn of events has former England skipper Michael Vaughan perplexed.

In a tweet he said, “No one at the time of Morgan’s, Buttler’s & Anderson’s tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it’s amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous … The witch hunt has started but has to stop."

No one at the time of Morgan’s ,Buttler’s & Anderson’s tweets seemed offended at the time they tweeted but it’s amazing how they now seem offensive a few years later !!!!!! Utterly ridiculous … The witch hunt has started but has to stop … #OnOn— Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) June 10, 2021

Meanwhile, Michael Holding, who has been very vocal about racism in cricket said that he is all for punishment to Robinson, but the latter should be given a second chance too. “(It was) eight, nine years ago. Can the ECB then find out please, if beyond that time, Robinson has kept on behaving like that, saying things like that, tweeting things like that?" Holding told Sky Sports News.

“If he has done something like that nine years ago, and since then he has learnt and he has done nothing like that and he has changed his ways in recent years, then I don’t think you should come down too hard on him," the West Indies legend said.

“Yes, suspend him because you want to investigate. You don’t allow him to continue playing, like on Thursday, while an investigation is going on at the same time, because if you find out things that are horrible coming out in that investigation.

