'The Year Gets Even Worse' - Cricketers and Commentators Numbed by Dean Jones' Demise

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1994 scoring in excess of 9600 runs combined. It included 18 centuries, with 11 of those in Tests.

The tragic and shocking news of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones' death left the cricket fraternity on devastated on Thursday. The news came in hours before the September 24th's IPL 2020 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Jones, a very well recognised voice in recent years in the commentary box, passed after he suffered a massive heart attack in his hotel in Mumbai from where he had been commentating on the IPL.

Post his playing days, 'Professor Deano' was popular for his roles as an expert in media and as a commentator. He even took up coaching roles in the Pakistan Super League and was an interim coach of Afghanistan.

Dean Jones: 1961-2020 – an icon of the game gone way too soon. RIPOBITUARY ▶️ https://t.co/ZTKMNBg1Yb pic.twitter.com/hT3zgK1KgG — ICC (@ICC) September 24, 2020

We are extremely shocked and sad to learn of the untimely demise of Mr. Dean Jones. His energy and enthusiasm for the game will be truly missed. Our thoughts with his family, friends and his followers in this hour of grief. pic.twitter.com/gAAagImKeC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 24, 2020

Still in shock hearing the news of Deanos passing. Thoughts are with Jane and the family at this incredibly tough time. A great man with an amazing passion for the game. — Aaron Finch (@AaronFinch5) September 24, 2020

Unbelievably sad news about @ProfDeano. Thoughts and prayers with family. absolutely shocked. Awful news. — Kumar Sangakkara (@KumarSanga2) September 24, 2020

PCB is devastated with the news of Dean Jones’ passing. On behalf of Pakistan cricket, the PCB offers its heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and the entire cricket community. pic.twitter.com/Bur7K12Vrs — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 24, 2020

Professor. Always and Forever 💙Deeply saddened to hear about the sudden demise of one of the greatest ambassadors of cricket, #DeanJones.Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/Kp84RR3VcD — Delhi Capitals (Tweeting from 🇦🇪) (@DelhiCapitals) September 24, 2020

Awful to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away in Mumbai. He was a wonderful player for Australia and he will be missed. My thoughts are with his family. RIP Deano https://t.co/AmVhQiNEe2 — Steve Smith (@stevesmith49) September 24, 2020

Stunned by the news of Dean Jones’s passingAlways a Larger then life personality Brilliant player Condolences to Jane and family #RIPDeano — Damien Fleming (@bowlologist) September 24, 2020

Absolutely heartbreaking news about Dean Jones passing away.A wonderful soul taken away too soon. Had the opportunity to play against him during my first tour of Australia.May his soul rest in peace and my condolences to his loved ones. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/u6oEY1h7zz — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 24, 2020

I’m deeply shocked and saddened by the demise of our fellow commentator #DeanJones He was fine in the morning. I had video call with his son two days back. Everything was fine. Everything was normal. I can’t believe this #RIP — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) September 24, 2020

Just last week we were all reliving memories of Dean Jones's 210 during the famous tied Chennai Test match in extreme heat in September 1986.Today 34 years later, the man is no more! He died of a massive heart attack in Mumbai, while doing IPL duties. He was 59.#RIPDeano 🙏 — Mohandas Menon (@mohanstatsman) September 24, 2020

Shocking news... This year gets even worse. Was joking with Deano last week about carrying a red book with me to the match. Terrible... My heartfelt Condolences to the family. 🙏🏽 — Anil Kumble (@anilkumble1074) September 24, 2020

Very sad to hear of the passing of Dean Jones. He was always a fantastic bloke to have a yarn with around a cricket field. I remember in Canada one of his stories was so funny I actually forgot to warm up to bowl pre-game. RIP. — Jimmy Neesham (@JimmyNeesh) September 24, 2020

Everyone has stories to tell of Deano. Always wonderful to talk to, always provocative and one of the great lovers of cricket. In grief. https://t.co/vwR0Rvlj6o — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) September 24, 2020

We will miss you & your voice, Professor. 🙏Deeply saddened by the loss of commentator & former Aussie cricketer, Dean Jones. pic.twitter.com/L2nOSZdgkI — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) September 24, 2020

Can’t believe it that’s terrible news. Fantastic player and always enjoyed his company on and off the field.Thoughts are with his family at this tragic time.#RIP — Mark Waugh (@juniorwaugh349) September 24, 2020

Absolutely devastated to hear about the demise of Dean Jones. A colossal loss to the cricketing community. His connection to Chepauk will always be cherished. Deepest condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/mDHO0d76d0 — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 24, 2020

Sad to hear the demise of my good friend Deano! He was always full of energy and positivity. Will miss him and may his soul rest in peace 🙏! — Kris Srikkanth (@KrisSrikkanth) September 24, 2020

I can’t believe this news. So very sad to hear about this. Rip Deano, you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/Mc8h36gnWe — David Warner (@davidwarner31) September 24, 2020

In complete shock to hear about Dean Jones sad passing. One of a kind you were Deano and how lonely and helpless you must have felt on your own in that hotel room-a death we commentators fear the most, and likely to meet, helpless and gone in that hotel room...RIP my friend. — Ramiz Raja (@iramizraja) September 24, 2020

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star said in an official statement.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."