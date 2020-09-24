T20 CARNIVAL

'The Year Gets Even Worse' - Cricketers and Commentators Numbed by Dean Jones' Demise

He played 52 Tests and 164 ODIs for Australia between 1984 and 1994 scoring in excess of 9600 runs combined. It included 18 centuries, with 11 of those in Tests.

'The Year Gets Even Worse' - Cricketers and Commentators Numbed by Dean Jones' Demise

The tragic and shocking news of former Australian cricketer Dean Jones' death left the cricket fraternity on devastated on Thursday. The news came in hours before the September 24th's IPL 2020 game between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kings XI Punjab.

Jones, a very well recognised voice in recent years in the commentary box, passed after he suffered a massive heart attack in his hotel in Mumbai from where he had been commentating on the IPL.

Post his playing days, 'Professor Deano' was popular for his roles as an expert in media and as a commentator. He even took up coaching roles in the Pakistan Super League and was an interim coach of Afghanistan.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest. We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," Star said in an official statement.

"Dean Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young Cricketers. He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe.

"Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends."

