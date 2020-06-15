Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

There Are a Few Batting Slots You Know You Can Never Take: KL Rahul on Team India

KL Rahul has emerged as one of India's premier batsmen in the limited overs formats. Though it cannot be denied that the Dhawan is the first choice in ODIs, the 28-year-old has certainly presented his case as a better option in T20Is, as agreed by Rohit too.

Cricketnext Staff |June 15, 2020, 2:24 PM IST
In a chat with India Today group, Rahul said, "Humbled by Rohit's words (that KL Rahul is the first choice and then it's decided between me and Dhawan in T20Is). I have been a huge fan of his batting and I have played with him for a few years now but he is someone who is in the team, how do I say, like some cricketers get dumbstruck after watching Sachin Tendulkar, they don't know what to say. When I am with Rohit off the field I have still not been able to get through.

"But he is someone in the team who has given me that sense that he has a lot of faith in me and as a senior player I have seen that he has backed me and stood by by me on a lot of instances. When senior players feel like there is a guy who can take responsibility and can be amongst one of the senior players that gives a young player or a player who has not played consistently for the country a lot of confidence," KL Rahul added.

He believes that there is competition for certain slots in the team, while there are some which cannot be taken.

"Ever since I have come in the team in 2014, in Test matches or ODIs or T20Is there has always been a healthy competition for the opening slot or number 4 position. There have been a few slots you know that you can never take for a while at least. There has always been a healthy competition and players enjoy it as it motivates us to put harder and harder. It stops us from being lazy and complacent and that is what we are striving for. It is amazing," KL Rahul asserted.

