There Are Cracks In The Australia Team That England Could Exploit - Michael Vaughan

Former England captain and outspoken cricket commentator and analyst Michael Vaughan has stated that the new revelations by Cameron Bancroft on the infamous ‘Sandpaper’ scandal involving the Australian cricketers could have an adverse effect on the home team when they host England later in the year in the prestigious Ashes series. Bancroft had recently opened a box of troubles when he suggested that the Australian bowlers playing the Cape Town Test would have ought to be aware of the proceedings on the field.

Vaughan stated that the new developments have exposed cracks in the Australian team and will definitely help Joe Root and his men when they lock horns in the Ashes starting December. He added that if the hosts end up losing the series opener it could be England’s series for the taking.

“Dragging up the ball-tampering scandal has shown there are cracks in the Australia team that England could exploit if they start the Ashes series well later this year. David Warner, Steve Smith and the bowlers are under scrutiny again, and it would only take a poor Australia performance in the first Ashes Test for the pressure to mount. The captain, Tim Paine, is under the microscope after defeat by India, and while some think this could galvanise Australia, rarely are such public problems good for a team’s unity.”

Vaughan added that the England captain would be enjoying this new controversy in Australia but warned him from being complacent, emphasizing the need to play good attacking cricket.

“Joe Root will be enjoying this and thinking it could help. He knows an argument or two in the opposing team is always good. But fundamentally, England still have to play great cricket to win in Australia. They should not become distracted by Australia’s problems. Enjoy it in private, but rise above it in public,” quoted Vaughan.

Vaughan further stated that the England Test team had some weaknesses of their own which they needed to sort out before embarking to Australia.

“England have enough to worry about in their own backyard, by making sure they arrive with a settled batting unit, a fit bowling attack and a team who can ultimately win in those conditions. There are cracks in the England team as well, and I see two sides who are quite similar. Both are quite vulnerable and that should make for a fascinating contest.”​

