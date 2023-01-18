'There are many with more kgs': Venkatesh Prasad Slams Sarfaraz Khan Snub, Calls it 'Abuse to Domestic Cricket'

Former Indian pacer Venkatesh Prasad didn’t mince his words after Sarfaraz Khan missed out on India’s Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar trophy next month.

Days after missing out on India’s squad, the Mumbai batter smashed a timely hundred against Delhi in the ongoing Ranji Trophy on Tuesday, January 17.

Since 2020, Sarfaraz has smashed 12 centuries including one triple and two double-hundreds, however despite his heroics the youngster has found chances at the senior level hard to come by.

Prasad meanwhile slammed the 25-year-old’s exclusion from the most recent Test squad, calling it an ‘abuse to domestic cricket’.

ALSO READ| ‘My Dad Knew I Was Sad’ - Sarfaraz Khan on India Selection Snub Despite Terrific Form

Quoting a tweet from BCCI Domestic’s Twitter handle, the veteran expressed his disappointment, saying that Sarfaraz must not be overlooked in terms of his fitness, adding that there are ‘many with more kgs.’

“Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket, almost as if this platform doesn’t matter," wrote Prasad on the micro-blogging platform.

“And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs," read the legendary pacer’s tweet further.

Not having him in the Test Team despite 3 blockbuster domestic seasons is not only unfair on Sarfaraz Khan, but it’s an abuse to domestic cricket,almost as if this platform doesn’t matter. And he is FIT to score those runs. As far as body weight goes, there are many with more kgs https://t.co/kenO5uOlSp— Venkatesh Prasad (@venkateshprasad) January 17, 2023

ALSO READ| Sarfaraz Khan Responds to Test Squad Snub With a Brilliant Hundred in Testing Conditions vs Delhi

Sarfaraz was dismissed after scoring 125 runs in 155 balls on the opening day’s play against Delhi. His sublime knock comprised 16 boundaries and 4 big sixes as he helped Mumbai put up a total of 293 runs on the board at stumps on Day 1.

Speaking to the media assembled at the venue, the youngster reacted to the India snub and said that his father kept motivating him.

“My father was here. I practiced with him in the past two days in Ghaziabad. He knew I was sad so he came from Mumbai to meet me," said Sarfaraz.

“He told me that we just need to score runs, be it for India or in the Ranji Trophy. If we keep playing, the runs will come. So, he keeps motivating me and boosts my morale whenever I’m sad or I get frustrated. He helps me prepare mentally for every situation," he added.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here