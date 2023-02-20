'There're no Shortcuts to Test Match Success': Ex-cricketer Slams Australia for Not Playing Practice Games

Pat Cummins’ Australia have been facing flak from experts and media for their horrendous run in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy. The unit terribly failed to bounce back after the Nagpur debacle, losing the 2nd Test against India in Delhi by 6 wickets. The defeat handed a 2-0 lead to the hosts and let them retain the trophy for the third time in a row.

Not only for their poor show across departments but the Australians are also getting criticised for not playing any tour match prior to the Test series. Joining the bandwagon, former Australia wicketkeeper Ian Healy made a scathing attack on the Aussies, stating that there are no ‘shortcuts to Test match success.’

“Never again tell me we’re not playing a tour match to begin, at least two, there are no shortcuts to Test match success. The selectors would have known what to do, rather than go with a pre-determined plan,” Healy said on SENQ Breakfast.

Highlighting the importance of practice games, Healy said it would have helped Pat Cummins to understand the Indian conditions and also, have allowed David Warner to buy some time and work on his footwork.

“The captain won’t succumb to Indian chaos and be much more in command. He starts to learn about the pressures and how this opposition gangs up on you.

“David Warner will have time to get his footwork going in one or two preparation matches. There are players that played T20 or didn’t play for a month – Cummins was one of those, Nathan Lyon was one of those and he shook it off this match, he wasn’t ready in the first Test,” Healy said.

The injury-stricken visitors made a bizarre selection for the Delhi Test, picking up three spinners and only one fast bowler – something which the Aussies are not used to at home. According to Healy, tour games would have provided a better idea about playing such unusual combinations.

“Playing with three spinners, we’ve got to get used to that. Playing with three spinners and minimal quicks, we’ve got to get used to that,” Healy said.

