'There Are Times When You Need to Face the Bullet'-Cheteshwar Pujara Recalls Australia Tour

It seems Cheteshwar Pujara still hasn’t forgotten India’s memorable tour Down Under which happened last year where India beat Australia 2-1 in a five match Test series. Pujara stood like a rock as he tried to win games for India, especially his performance in Sydney Test will go down in history as one of the best. Speaking to BBC’s Test Match Special, he recalled the tour with fond memories and gave some colorful quotes. “There are times when you need to face the bullet. If you are batting at the top of the order for the Indian team, especially overseas, you need to have a lot of guts. You need to have lots of patience and temperament. There are some innings where I had to take the bullet and that’s why they call me the ‘rock’,” said Pujara.

“It was difficult to judge the bounce of the ball. And there were balls which were hitting my body. I just told myself that even if it hits my body, I will keep my hands down. I don’t want the ball to hit my gloves or bat. And that was mainly the game plan for any that was bowled short of back of a length,” explained Pujara.

Meanwhile Pujara might have excelled in Australia, but in England he would be needing a bit more as his record in England is not that great. He failed to score big in both the innings against New Zealand in WTC Final, and even in the first Test against England, he didn’t count for much. Fans have huge expectations from him thanks to his numbers in Australia last season which reads: eight innings, 271 runs at an average of 29. It might not sound that high, but runs came in difficult circumstances which saw the visitors losing the first Test by a huge margin.

