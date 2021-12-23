'There Are Two Ways': Bharat Arun Explains How India Bowlers Can Put Pressure on South Africa Batters

Bharat Arun reckons being accurate will do India bowlers a world of good during the South Africa tour which gets underway from December 26 with the first Test of a three-match series. India have never won a Test series on South African soil but based on their recent form, the world’s top-ranked team is being backed to end their wait this time around.

And to achieve that, Virat Kohli will need his bowlers firing on all cylinders, especially the pacers who have time and again played a vital role in Indian team’s recent successes in England and Australia.

Arun, whose tenure as India bowling coach ended with the 2021 T20 World World Cup, has advised the bowlers to not chase wickets but be ‘very very mean’ and not give batters anything.

“I would still go for them (Indian bowlers) being very accurate. All the time, I tell the bowlers to work for excellence. It’s not chasing wickets, it’s not going after anything. It is just the thought of being very very mean - not giving the batters anything,” Arun said on Palat De - Breaking News.

He further explained there are two ways to build pressure: first by getting wickets and second by stopping runs.

“There are two ways to put pressure on a team. One is to get wickets and the other way is to curtail the flow of runs. If you are not able to get wickets, you need to curtail runs so that the opponents don’t run away from you. They are where they are," he said.

He continued, “And, the minute you get a couple of wickets, you are on top of the game. This is going to be the mantra and this is what, I think, they should be following."

