'There Has Been No Greater Honour' - Shikhar Dhawan Shares Heartfelt Post Decade After India

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday expressed happiness at the fact that he has now completed 10 years of playing for the national side.

Indian cricket team opener Shikhar Dhawan on Tuesday (October 20) expressed happiness at the fact that he has now completed 10 years of playing for the national side and claimed that "there has been no greater honour" than representing his country after all these years. "10 years with Team India, 10 years playing for my country - there has been no greater honour. Representing my nation has given me memories for a lifetime, that I am always grateful for," Dhawan tweeted.

10 years with Team India, 10 years playing for my country - there has been no greater honour. Representing my nation has given me memories for a lifetime, that I am always grateful for 🙏 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/8ULk1gHgpZ — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) October 20, 2020

Dhawan made his ODI debut for India on October 20, 2010 against Australia. The batsman has since gone on to make 136 appearances for the team in ODI cricket, amassing 5,688 runs with a highest score of 143 runs.

In the next year, he made his T20I debut against West Indies. The 34-year-old has also played 34 Tests and scored 2,315 runs in the longest format of the game, although it has been a while since he last featured in the Test team.

Also Read: Manpreet Gony, Manvinder Bisla to feature in Lanka Premier League

Currently, Dhawan is playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL), representing Delhi Capitals in the league. Recently, Dhawan smashed his maiden IPL century as he guided his side to a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings.

Delhi Capitals will now take on Kings XI Punjab on Tuesday at Dubai International Stadium.