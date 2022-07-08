India all-rounder Hardik Pandya’s match-winning performance helped India beat England by 50 runs in the first T20I at Southampton on Thursday.

India set up a huge total of 198 runs, courtesy, Pandya’s quickfire 51 in just 33 balls. He then returned to dismantle England with the ball, picking up four crucial wickets of Jason Roy, Dawid Malan, Liam Livingstone and Sam Curran.

Pandya became the first player in the Indian cricket history to score a fifty and take 4 wickets in the same T20I match. The only other Indian all-rounder that came close to him was Yuvraj Singh, who scored a fifty and picked 3 wickets in the same match in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2009.

ALSO READ: ENG vs IND: All-Round Hardik Pandya Powers India To 1-0 Lead In Southampton

In the post-match presentation, Pandya mentioned that he knew about his latest record. “The last time I played a T20 in England, I think I took 4 wickets and scored some 30. So I kind of knew I was the first Indian to score fifty and take 4 wickets. I am enjoying my cricket right now,” said the 28-year-old.

Pandya, in his speech, also said that spends time on his fitness when he is on a break and away from the game. He also said that it was a conscious decision to take a long break from the game.

“I want success but a lot of time I spend on fitness and my skillsets. For me a lot of time goes into the preparation to get my body ready. Because of the long break that I had, I wanted to get into rhythm. (Bowling quickly) That was a conscious decision when I decided I want some time off from the game. It is about giving your 100% and when you don’t do that, there is no point playing. So I needed that break and now I am happy to be in this place right now,” said the IPL-winning captain.

He also believes that getting an opportunity to lead a team in the IPL has enhanced his game. “I’m happy. I’ve always been a kind of individual who has liked responsibility and enhance my game. Captaincy adds some responsibility but for me, I have always been a responsible player,” added Pandya.

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here