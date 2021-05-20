'There is No Time for Batsmen to Relax': VVS Laxman Lists Down Reasons How Mohammad Siraj Could be a Future Superstar

In the last few months, a few Indian cricketers have been mighty impressive on the world stage, and played key roles in victories in Australia, and over England at home. One of them is Hyderabad pacer Mohammad Siraj. The youngster announced himself with a bang and is now one for the future.

Having seen him from close quarters, former India batsman VVS Laxman explained the key reasons for Siraj’s meteoric rise.

“Siraj is a very skillful bowler. For any fast bowler, there are two very important requirements. Firstly, he must have the ability to swing the ball deceptively. Siraj has this ability in abundance. Secondly, a fast bowler has to be able to bowl long spells. This ability too, Siraj has in him. He has tremendous stamina. He can come back for his third spell and bowl with just as much venom as he did in his first two spells,” Laxman told Siasat.com.

Laxman went on to list yet another reason what makes Siraj a deadly bowler. “This ability to maintain his speed, bounce and movement over a long period is what makes Siraj such a dangerous bowler. There is no time for the batsmen to relax. Siraj just keeps coming back again and again and he keeps hammering away at the batsmen. That is why he picks up wickets even in his third spell. It is an important quality for any fast bowler to possess,” explained Laxman.

“Provided he continues to work hard over the next few years, Siraj can be a really big name in international cricket. He certainly has the qualities and the potential to do so,” said Laxman.

Siraj is included in the squad that is touring England for the WTC final against New Zealand and a five-Test series against hosts England. The team will leave for the UK on June 2, and it will be interesting to see, what team combination does India go with.

