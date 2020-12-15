There is No Way Australia's Going There: Michael Vaughan Questions South Africa's Bio-Bubble Arrangements

Vaughan's comments came in the aftermath of England's pullout midway through their South Africa tour. It was later reported that the England players and management had breached COVID protocols multiple times, particularly to play golf.

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan has slammed Cricket South Africa and said the cricket body is short on funds and therefore can't arrange proper bio secure bubbles to protect the visiting teams from Covid-19. He added teams like Australia will not tour South Africa with the conditions on offer.

"South Africa have failed and that’s something they have to try and get right because there won’t be many countries sticking their hands up to go there. There is no way Australia is going to South Africa. Absolutely no chance," Vaughan was quoted as saying on BBC's 'Test Match Special'. "It’s very hard for people to get into Australia, and they don’t like their own leaving the country. So they’re not going to South Africa, where there has just been a series cancelled because the bubble wasn’t secure enough."

Vaughan's comments came in the aftermath of England's pullout midway through their South Africa tour. It was later reported that the England players and management had breached COVID protocols multiple times, particularly to play golf. South Africa are set to host teams like Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Australia this summer. Barring Sri Lanka, no other series has been finalised yet.

Vaughan said South Africa's cricket body is in shambles and needs to get its act right quickly. "We’ve got to be honest, South African cricket is in shambles,’ Vaughn said. ‘I just don’t see it having any kind of structure in leadership from the CEO. There’s too much swapping and changing … they have to get their house in order."

Earlier on Monday Cricket South Africa's (CSA) Interim Board has delivered a notice of suspension and disciplinary hearing to CSA's acting Chief Executive Officer, Kugandrie Govender. The notice, which alleges that Govender was involved in misconduct as Chief Commercial Officer and acting CEO of CSA, also says that a hearing has been scheduled for January 28, 2021."Ms Govender has been suspended and will receive full pay until the matter is decided," a statement from CSA said.

The statement also mentioned the charges against Govender. "The charges against Ms Govender relate to, inter alia, (i) the role she played in the revocation of media accreditation of certain journalists in December 2019; (ii) various breaches of the provisions of the Companies Act as a prescribed officer of CSA; and (iii) the role which she played in the dismissal of Mr Clive Eksteen, which CSA has now acknowledged (in terms of a settlement agreement with Mr Eksteen) was an unfair dismissal," it said.