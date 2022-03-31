'There is Some Real Quality': Sunrisers Hyderabad Head Coach Lauds Washington Sundar

Even though Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) lost their first match of IPL 2022 against Rajasthan Royals (RR) , allrounder Washington Sundar’s performance with the bat has garnered him praises. Lauding Sundar, SRH head coach Tom Moody emphasised that he will be playing a “significant role” for the team in the ongoing season.

Sundar’s blistering 40-run knock off just 14 deliveries was laced with five fours and two sixes. During the post-match press conference, Moody revealed that his side had recognised Sundar as an outstanding allrounder, hence they were excited to get him in the mega auction, which were held in Bengaluru last month.

Sundar, who was released by his ex-franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), was acquired by SRH for Rs. 8.75 crore.

Moody is of the opinion that over time, the left-hand batter is going to play a significant role with both the bat and the ball. “With the balance of the side, he was positioned at No. 8 but that’s certainly not the permanent position for him,” he said.

Moody further stated that the management has got an open mind as to where the 22-year-old is going to end up over time. “We recognise there is some real quality there,” he added.

Sundar has played a total of 43 matches in his IPL career, wherein he has scalped 27 wickets. He has also scored 257 runs.

Notably, his innings against RR is his best performance with the bat in IPL so far.

Meanwhile, SRH who lost to Royals by 61 runs, are preparing to take on the new entrants Lucknow Super Giants in their upcoming clash.

SRH and LSG will lock horns on April 4, Monday, at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai.

